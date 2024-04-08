Machete incidents in Woodbridge sees three arrests

A teenage boy was approached by four males in Elmhurst Park in one incident [N Chadwick/Geograph]

Arrests have been made after three reports of a people being threatened with a machete or large knife in the space of a couple of hours.

Suffolk Police were called out in Woodbridge on Sunday.

The incidents were reported in Elmhurst Park at about 18:30 BST, outside a kebab shop on Warwick Road at about 20:10 and at the skate park near Station Road at about 20:20.

Three men, aged 18, 19 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of armed robbery.

In the first incident a teenage boy was approached by four males, one of whom produced a machete before they all left.

Two males approached two teenage boys outside the kebab shop, threatened them with a machete and drove off towards Edwin Avenue.

In the skate park incident, a woman was threatened with a large knife and the suspects left in a blue Ford Fiesta.

The teenagers were found on Newbourne Road in Brightwell, just off the A12, at about 20:55 and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Officers appealed for witnesses.

