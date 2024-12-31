Machetes and other bladed instruments face new rules in Manitoba starting Tuesday

WINNIPEG — New rules governing the sales of machetes and other long-blade weapons in Manitoba come into effect today.

Retailers are required to keep the items stored in a way so shoppers can't access them without assistance.

Businesses are also required to sell only to adults with photo identification and to keep records of their sales for two years.

There are several exemptions to the law, including hedge trimmers, pruning shears and any type of saw.

The government passed the law earlier this year following a series of violent attacks in Winnipeg involving machetes and knives.

The province has also written to online retailers to ask them to comply.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2024.

The Canadian Press