Machine Gun Kelly Debuts Fangs in Bold New Look: 'Might Need Em Sharpened'

The rapper and singer revealed his new look in a post shared on Instagram on Monday, July 15

Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly has unveiled another shocking new look!

On Monday, July 15, the rapper and singer, 34, showcased a set of new fangs in footage shared on his Instagram.

MGK also showed off his fangs in a close-up photo as he posed with his mouth open, revealing his new pointy teeth while also sporting tooth gems.



In the video, MGK filmed himself admiring his new fangs in a dental treatment room after getting them installed. The "Don't Let Me Go" singer zoomed in several times as he smiled and opened his mouth while shaking his head in disbelief at his new look.

Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram MGK unveiled his fangs in a video on Instagram on July 15

"The fangs are looking 🔥!," wrote Dr. Dani B, the cosmetic dentist who created the fangs, in the comment section. "@drdanib might need em sharpened," MGK responded.

Dr. Dani B also shared MGK's photo and video of his work on his own Instagram page and wrote, "I’m not sure how it happened, but @machinegunkelly finally convinced me to give him the vampire fangs he has wanted."



In his lates post, MGK also showed off his new raven neck tattoos and tagged his tattoo artist Corey Doran.

“🐦‍⬛🐦‍⬛ with the blessing of Odin 🖊️: @codeydoran,” he wrote of his latest ink in the caption, referring to the mythical god of war Odin who is known for having two ravens by his side.

In the photos, a tattoo of the black bird can be seen on each side of MGK's neck as he posed outdoors while wearing a black T-shirt and silver Chrome Hearts chain.

MGK's latest transformation comes after he shocked fans by debuting his massive blacked-out tattoos all over his arms and chest — covering up most of his previous ink — in February.

The “Forget Me Too” musician shared images of his body artwork on Instagram at the time, showing him shirtless with a silhouette of a cross in the blacked-out ink across his torso and arms, leaving partial spaces where his previous tattoos were seen. MGK added that the tattoo was "for spiritual purposes” in the caption.

Rich Fury/Getty Machine Gun Kelly

In a video posted on Instagram on April 1, MGK documented the painful process of getting his blacked-out tattoos.

“Today starts the day that I start the physical change of my body,” he said in the clip before getting his new ink. “We’ll see what this turns out to be.”

MGK described the tattooing as the “most painful s--- I’ve ever experienced in my life” as he was seen in the footage sitting for lengthy tattoo sessions and at points dripping with blood and with swollen elbows.

MGK’s on-again-off-again fiancé Megan Fox shared her thoughts on his extreme tattoo transformation on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast in March.

"It's like an elevated version of all those tattoos that were pieced together," the actress, 38, said. "I think it's really elegant and it's kind of ahead of its time. I think in 10 years it'll be a trend."



