Machine Gun Kelly Says He's 'Not in a Haze Anymore' After Starting Sobriety Journey (Exclusive)

The rapper/rocker announced that he's one year sober in August

Terry Wyatt/Getty Machine Gun Kelly at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards in September 2024

Machine Gun Kelly's sobriety journey began with a shift in his mindset.

While catching up with PEOPLE ahead of the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards, where he is both a nominee and performer, MGK, 34, opened up about how he became sober by changing his life perspective.



"I had to zoom out and take a look at myself from a holistic perspective," he tells PEOPLE at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on Thursday, Sept. 26.

"I was born on the 22nd. Twenty-two is a master number. What am I here to master? I had to ask myself that question," Kelly, born Colson Baker, says. "What were my generational curses and problems that were passed down on to me and to my father? Rest in peace."

Jason Kempin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Machine Gun Kelly at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry in September 2024

The "Emo Girl" artist says he's found the answer in knowing it's "my job to be a good man."

"I find solace in knowing that I can, you know, punish myself today so that I can forgive myself tomorrow," Kelly says. "I have a daughter who I love with all of my heart and would die for. And I have a beautiful family and a beautiful group of friends and a beautiful life to live for. And I'm not in a haze anymore to not realize that."

During an appearance on Bunnie Xo's podcast Dumb Blonde in August, he revealed that he is "completely sober from everything."

"I don't drink anymore. I haven't drank since last August. That was my first time I ever went to rehab," Kelly said.

Tibrina Hobson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Machine Gun Kelly at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at Grand Ole Opry House in September 2024

Noting that he's previously abused alcohol, marijuana and pills such as hydrocodone, Percocet and Vyvanse, the rapper said that his partner, Megan Fox, has been a crucial part of his recovery.

"Megan has for sure been extremely helpful in dealing with the kind of psychological withdrawals that come with getting off drugs," he said. "I continue to embrace that this journey is gonna be hard for me, but I accept it and forgive myself, he explained.'

Sara Jaye/Getty Machine Gun Kelly

The same month, he shared during an episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast that he realized he had to get sober when his 15-year-old daughter Casie told him when she was about 11 or 12 years old that she knew when he was high.



"It took me a while afterward, because obviously drugs have a vice grip on you. That was step one for me," said Kelly. "As a father and as a man, to be the father I wish my dad would have been, I have to break this generational curse for my kid."

The 2024 PCCAs will air live on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT across NBC and Peacock from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.



