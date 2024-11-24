Machines to destroy invasive plants ruining dunes

Plants such as ivy and sea buckthorn have taken root in sand dunes along the Northumberland coast [Wader Life]

Invasive plants are to be removed from sand dunes to protect the coastline.

The ecological work by Natural England is to be carried out using large machinery on the dunes at Bamburgh, Northumberland, as part of the Life Wader project.

The invasive species are destroying the dunes by interrupting their natural cycle of movement and crowding out native plants and animals.

Liz Humphreys, Life Wader project manager, said: "Once the 'bully' species are out, the native grasses and plants will have the opportunity to recolonise the bare sand quickly."

Ms Humphreys added that although using "big machines in these fragile areas may seem heavy-handed" it was essential to ensure the survival of the dunes.

"Invasive species create a monoculture and stop this natural rhythm, pushing out a wealth of rare, specialised and fascinating wildlife in the process,.

"Species like toads, lizards, butterflies, tiny orchids and cranesbill need the shifting sand and the spacious sanctuaries of the dune slacks to survive."

Illegally dumped waste

The mechanical removal of the plants will take place at Bamburgh and Warkworth and will be the first time large-scale removal has taken place in these areas.

Species such as ivy, sea buckthorn and blackthorn are among the plants being destroyed.

Ms Humphreys said the plants mainly come from garden waste being illegally dumped, but said they can occasionally escape from local gardens.

Access to the dunes will be restricted and footpath diversions will be in place during the removal process.

The work will begin next week and is the start of a five-year, £5.8m nature recovery project being carried out by Life Wader.

It will target the dunes at Bamburgh, Embleton Links, Buston, Alnmouth and Warkworth.

