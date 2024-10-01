'Macho man' lands blows on 'Ozempic man' in round two of Tory leadership chats
It was round two of the Tory leadership fireside chats.
A CNN panel went wildly off the rails Monday night as one of the guests angrily chastised Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), accusing the congressman of lying on air.Keith Boykin, a former White House aide to Bill Clinton, clashed with Donalds on NewsNight With Abby Phillip, alleging that Donalds was making false claims about crime increasing under President Joe Biden. The pair started trading barbs after watching a clip of Donald Trump calling for “one rough hour” to end crime.Phillip asked Donalds if
The former president only cares about one thing in a crisis, said the conservative lawyer.
“I’ve known him for a long time,” said David Frum.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warned of an October surprise that will “distort and pervert” Vice President Harris. “There will be concerted efforts to distort and pervert Kamala Harris, who she is, what she stands for, what she’s done,” Clinton said during an interview with “Firing Line” host Margaret Hoover. She pointed to the…
Former President Donald Trump said Monday that he’s getting billionaire and newly minted MAGA backer Elon Musk to send Starlink satellite terminals to areas reeling from the devastation left by Hurricane Helene—something the White House and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said was already happening.Speaking at an event in Valdosta, Georgia, Trump said he “just spoke to Elon” after people in the region asked him if it would be possible to sort out a connection to Starlink, which operat
An unexpected guest joined the former president on stage in Wisconsin
The projection reportedly appeared hours after Vance arrived at Trump Tower in New York ahead of the vice presidential debate.
‘After months of feeling the type of sorrow that comes from the death of a loved one, it dawned on me that I’ve been grieving the loss of my dad to Trump. I cannot bear to lose our country to him too,’ the former mayor’s daughter wrote
It didn’t take much to unravel this one.
President Joe Biden fumed at Donald Trump on Monday while rejecting another one of the former president's false claims, this one relating to relief efforts for Hurricane Helene.Biden was in the Oval Office holding a virtual meeting with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper when he was asked by a reporter about Trump baselessly accusing him of ignoring Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s calls. Becoming visibly frustrated, Biden called Trump out for “lying,” and noted that Kemp himself has refuted his fanciful v
Ex-president has repeated figures suggesting the Biden-Harris administration has let in thousands of criminals – but the data tells a slightly different story
No, Democrats are not flying people "directly into swing states" to change the vote there.
Donald Trump’s allies are “unlikely” to have it, Ty Cobb said.
A direct attack by Iran on Israel will carry 'severe consequences for Iran,' a White House official said. A shelter in place order was issued by the US embassy.
Christiane Amanpour speaks to International Crisis Group’s Iran project director, Ali Vaez.
According to UK intelligence, the move will "limit opportunities" for Russian troops to make progress.
“An abrupt shortage of yuan or a complete refusal to accept payments from Russia by Chinese banks is possible.”
Despite Western sanctions and the war in Ukraine, Russia's most affluent cities have seen a boom in economic growth, with modern infrastructure, digital services, and cheap mobile data usage, leading to a lack of political dissent.
Donald Trump said Sunday he’s tired of flipping on Fox News to find Democrats like Pete Buttigieg on the air. In what was part of a volley of rage posts he shared on Truth Social, the former president called on Fox to stop inviting liberals onto its shows to argue against what Republican guests—and the networks own right-wing hosts—have to say. “CNN will not put on a Republican Conservative, nor will MSDNC (sic),” Trump wrote. “But Fox is constantly putting on Liberal Democrats to counter previo