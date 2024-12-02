Mack Hollins barefoot: Bills' WR arrives without shoes ahead of 'Sunday Night Football'

Mack Hollins is walking in a winter wonderland, barefoot.

The Buffalo Bills receiver seemingly isn't worried about the cold, especially as over a foot of snow is dumped on the region. Hollins, who has been famous on TikTok for his "Mack's Maintenance Challenge" videos, is one of the more interesting NFL characters.

From helping you fix various appliances around the home to defying Mother Nature's wrath, Hollins does it all.

Doing his best snow miser meets mad scientist impression, Hollins arrived in style for "Sunday Night Football" in Week 13. Here's a look at his look and why he opted to pass on the shoes.

Mack Hollins barefoot

Hollins donned some all-white attire for this evening's prime time affair against the 49ers. Without socks or shoes, the receiver walked through the shoveled parking lot, although the pavement was likely freezing.

Regardless, a little cold weather wasn't going to stop him from getting a point across. Appearing like a mad scientist, Hollins waltzed into Highmark Stadium, embracing the elements. The look is a familiar one if you follow Hollins on TikTok, as he spent the month of November doing one science experiment a day.

Despite the piles of snow, icy ground and more, Hollins demonstrated that sometimes it really is mind over matter. A little snow wasn't going to stop the receiver from continuing his signature trend.

Why is Mack Hollins barefoot?

In a world where no shoes often means no service, Hollins beats to his own drum.

He's been asked about it plenty over the years, suggesting that it shouldn't be seen as an odd thing to do.

"It's been great for me," Hollins said in an interview. "Everybody should be barefoot – you don't see people walking around in mittens. If you don't use your fingers, you don't have the dexterity to use them – same thing with your feet and your toes and your ankles. [Going barefoot] has definitely helped me with my take offs, my get offs because I feel like I can grip the ground better."

Hollins, who dealt with injuries throughout his career, credits his barefoot approach for helping him overcome it.

"Shoes are a tool," he said during training camp. "You wouldn't walk around with a hammer just because you might nail something every once in a while. Why walk around in shoes just because you might step on something every once in a while?"

It's safe to say that if shoes weren't a required part of the NFL uniform, he'd probably pass on them too. For now, he'll just have to settle for his "Free the Feet" shirt that he wears for warmups.

Mack Hollins stats

Despite his feet being restricted in cleats, it hasn't stopped Hollins from making plays. He's been a timely contributor for Buffalo in 2024. Through 11 games, he's scored three touchdowns, one off his career high. The receiver has collected 18-of-31 targets for 224 yards.

All the NFL news on and off the field. Sign up for USA TODAY's 4th and Monday newsletter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mack Hollins barefoot: Why Bills receiver went shoeless before 'SNF'