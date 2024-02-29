Macklemore Waves Palestinian Keffiyeh During Arizona Concert

Fans of rapper Macklemore captured footage of the artist waving a keffiyeh scarf during a concert in Arizona on February 24.

Bailey Homsey, who filmed this footage, told Storyful it was taken in the city of Tempe during his performance at the Innings Festival.

“My twin sister and I went to the Innings festival with our keffiyehs, worn proudly, in solidarity”, Homsey said. “We waved our keffiyeh in the sky and as Macklemore was performing he came into the crowd, grabbed, and waved our keffiyeh as proudly as we were waving it.”

A keffiyeh is a black and white patterned Palestinian scarf which symbolizes Palestinian nationalism. Credit: Bailey Homsey via Storyful