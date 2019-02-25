Macro-Ruffles, Pleats, and Bows: a Very Frilly Oscars Red Carpet

Femininity has been boxing out androgyny and minimalism on the runway for a few seasons, and on Sunday’s night Oscars red carpet, it’s in full bloom. Kacey Musgraves saw Gemma Chan’s queen’s collar and raised her some large birthday-cake tiers. Angela Bassett saw Maya Rudolph’s pink ruffle cape and raised her an asymmetrical shoulder bow (it doesn’t make sense until you see it). Please enjoy this big, bright, and in-your-face Oscars trend.