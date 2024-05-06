Macron accused of rolling out red carpet for ‘dictator’ Xi

Henry Samuel
·7 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, welcomes China's President Xi Jinping
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, welcomes China's President Xi Jinping - Christophe Ena/AP

Emmanuel Macron was accused of rolling out the red carpet to a “dictator” who is financially and diplomatically supporting Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine as Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, kicked off a two-day visit to France.

The French president, joined by Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission chief, met Xi Jinping for talks at the Elysée Palace on Monday amid a looming trade war between Europe and China centred on electric cars and Cognac.

France is backing an EU inquiry into Chinese electric vehicle exports, and in January, Beijing opened an investigation into mostly French-made imports of brandy, a move widely seen as a tit-for-tat retaliation.

During Mr Xi’s first visit to Europe in five years, Mr Macron will take his Chinese counterpart on a personal trip to the Pyrenees, the birthplace of his grandmother.

In a statement released on his arrival in Paris, Mr Xi praised ties between the two nations.

Ursula von der Leyen meets Xi Jinping at the Elysée Palace
Emmanuel Macron and Ursula von der Leyen with Xi Jinping at the Elysée Palace - GONZALO FUENTES/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mr Xi said ties between China and France were “a model for the international community of peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation between countries with different social systems”.

Mr Macron told Mr Xi that coordination with Beijing on “major crises” including Ukraine was essential and urged “fair rules for all” in Europe-China trade.

“The future of our continent will very clearly depend on our ability to continue to develop relations with China in a balanced manner,” Mr Macron said at the start of a trilateral meeting attended by Ms von der Leyen.

However, Raphaël Glucksmann, the French MEP and Left-leaning European election candidate, said Mr Macron was making the same mistake with Mr Xi as he did with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, namely thinking he can charm his way into autocrats’ good books whereas a “trial of strength” is all they understand.

Mr Glucksmann is threatening to relegate the alliance of Mr Macron into a humiliating third place in the EU Parliament ballot on June 9.

Xi Jinping arrives at the Elysee Palace to meet Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping arrives at the Elysee Palace to meet Emmanuel Macron - Gonzalo Fuentes/REUTERS

In an op-ed in Le Monde targeting Mr Macron, Mr Glucksmann said: “You roll out the red carpet and you even invite (Xi Jinping) to a place dear to your childhood in the Pyrenees, an intimate place that is supposed to dress this special relationship that you dream of the in the cloak of friendship. And as usual, you will justify such obsequiousness towards a dictator by saying that you have to be realistic.”

“But there is nothing ‘realistic’ about your obsequious attitude…Without China’s help, Russia would not have been able to cope with Western sanctions and mount such a war effort.”

‘Xi is not our friend’

In an interview on France Inter, he went on: “We saw Emmanuel Macron’s strategy with Vladimir Putin - invitations to the the Bregançon fort (the French president’s Riviera retreat), a visit to the Hermitage museum (in Saint Petersburg), the ‘tu’, the ‘toi’ (impersonal second-personal forms), the comrade, the friend. And the result: zero influence, zero change of direction in Putin’s offensive (in Ukraine). The same thing will happen with Xi Jinping.”

Last year, the French president raised eyebrows for saying Europe must reduce its dependency on the United States and avoid getting dragged into a confrontation over Taiwan during a China visit – to little Gallic gain, say observers.

The reality is China is hellbent on the collapse of the West, asserted Mr Glucksmann, citing a China-based European diplomat as warning: “You will never understand the extent to which they wish for our downfall.”

“We can receive him, we can talk to anyone”, he said. “But not in this way: not by taking him to his childhood holiday village, to his grandfather’s house, not by giving this visit a ‘friendly framework’, as the Élysée Palace puts it.

“Because Xi Jinping is not our friend: as well as having deported the Uyghur people, repressed the Tibetans and Hong Kong citizens and threatened the Taiwanese, Xi Jinping is the main supporter of Putin’s war in Ukraine. Without China’s help, Russia would not have been able to continue this war. It’s not by flattering tyrants that we demonstrate realism,” he told France Inter.

Encouraging Beijing to rein in Iran

Mrs von der Leyen said part of the meeting’s purpose was encouraging Beijing to rein in Iran.

“We also made clear our concern on Iran’s direct threat to stability in the region and we believe that China can play an important role in limiting the irresponsible proliferation of Iranian ballistic missiles & drones.”

“The current imbalances in market access are not sustainable and need to be addressed,” Ms von der Leyen said in a statement, calling Europe’s relation with China “one of the most complex, but also one of the most important”.

“Europe cannot accept such market distorting practices that could lead to de-industrialisation in Europe,” she said, adding: “The European Union should de-risk its relations, but not decouple from China.”

The visit comes as Russia said on Monday it would hold a military exercise that will include practice for the use of tactical nuclear weapons after what the defence ministry said were “provocative statements” from Western officials – notably Mr Macron who refuses to rule out sending ground troops to Ukraine if its army is in danger of defeat.

However, Mr Xi is not getting the full red carpet treatment as the state dinner planned on Monday evening in the presence of the two leaders’ sides will be at the Elysée, not at the more ornate Palace of Versailles, an honour recently bestowed on the King during his royal visit.

Scholz wants more caution on electic cars

Meanwhile, France and Germany are divided on their stance towards China with Berlin wanting to proceed with more caution on any electric vehicle probe, sources say.

Olaf Scholz, Germany’s chancellor, will not join Mr Macron and Mr Xi in Paris due to prior commitments, sources said.

“In Europe, we are not unanimous on the subject because certain players still see China as essentially a market of opportunities,” Mr Macron told newspaper La Tribune ahead of Mr Xi’s two-day visit.

Mr Xi’s visit was splashed across the front pages of Chinese state media on Monday, with reports highlighting the welcome ceremony at Orly airport included a guard of honour, red carpet and a friendly “Ni hao!” from Gabriel Attal, the French prime minister.

Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan (C) walk along the red carpet upon their arrival for an official two-day state visit, at Orly airport,
Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan arrive at Orly airport for their official two-day state visit to France - STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP

The president hopes the two countries will “open a brighter future of China-France relations and make new contributions to world peace, stability and development,” reported Xinhua, adding that Mr Xi would also have in-depth talks with Mr Macron about China’s ties with Europe.

In an article printed by Le Figaro on Sunday, Mr Xi said that “China did not start the Ukraine crisis, nor is it party to or a participant in it”.

He added: “China hopes that peace and stability will return to Europe at an early date. We stand ready to work with France and the whole international community to find a reasonable way out of the crisis.”

Marc Julienne, director of the Asia Centre at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI), said: “The message sent by Xi is clear: opposition to Nato, a struggle for influence with the Americans in Europe and support for illiberal regimes.”

France’s defence of European “strategic autonomy” is music to Beijing’s ears added François Godement, a China specialist at the Institut Montaigne. “China is obviously eager to hear any criticism that France might make of the United States on any aspect of American policy”, Le Monde cites him as saying.

After France, Mr Xi is due to visit Hungary and Serbia, seen as friendly European outposts.

Mr Xi will reportedly announce the construction of a Great Wall electric car plant in Hungary, in addition to an already announced battery cell factory – moves designed to underline China’s competitive edge on electric vehicles.

He will then visit Belgrade on the 25th anniversary of the Nato bombing of the Chinese Embassy in the Serbian capital.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • ECB’s Lane More Certain That Inflation Is Returning to Goal

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane said recent euro-area data have made him more certain that inflation is returning to the 2% goal, raising the likelihood of a first interest-rate cut in June. Most Read from BloombergTruce Talks Drag as Hamas Hits Israel Crossing in Deadly AttackBuffett Praises Apple After Trimming It, Drops Paramount StakeFrance’s Macron Calls for Reset of Economic Ties With ChinaTreasury Rally Risks Running Into a $125 Billion Brick WallXi Begins

  • Russia's FX sales rise to 6.3 billion roubles in May as Finance Minister halves purchases

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's finance ministry said on Monday that it would halve its purchases of foreign currency and gold in the month ahead, a move that will increase the state's overall forex sales. The finance ministry said its purchases of foreign currencies and gold for the period from May 8 to June 6 would amount to the equivalent of 110.94 billion roubles ($1.21 billion), or 5.55 billion roubles per day. Due to other interventions the central bank carries out, the Russian state will continue making FX sales throughout May with overall sales increasing to 6.3 billion roubles from 0.6 billion roubles a day in the previous month.

  • Jen Psaki Recalls Shock At Hope Hicks' 'Major Question' For Her After Trump 2016 Win

    Hicks had “one major question” and her response to Psaki’s comment was in hindsight — amid Trump's trial — “interesting," said the MSNBC anchor.

  • George Conway Dumps On Key Donald Trump Trial Tactic: 'A Huge Mistake'

    "It fills an emotional need for Donald Trump but it does not really help him," said the conservative attorney.

  • Russia blames 'hostile' Baltic countries for split in relations

    Moscow vowed to respond to what it called confrontational actions by Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia with asymmetric measures.

  • Donald Trump supporters wear nappies

    Donald Trump supporters have started wearing nappies. The peculiar new craze began after Mr Trump was described as "Von ShitzInPantz". On Thursday, during Mr Trump's hush money trial, the prosecution alleged he had further violated a gag order connected to the case.

  • Ex-Prosecutor Spots 'Breathtaking' Trial Admission That Could Haunt Donald Trump

    "It actually undercuts one of the defense assertions that they’re trying to use to wiggle out of Trump’s criminal responsibility for this," said Glenn Kirschner.

  • RNC chief counsel resigns after two months

    The Republican National Committee’s chief counsel Charlie Spies has resigned two months after accepting the position.

  • Trump Supporters Struggle To Explain Their Own Conspiracy Theories In Prankster Video

    Some attendees at a recent rally for the former president had a hard time when pressed on some of their beliefs.

  • Donald Trump Is “A Colossal A**hole,” Jeffrey Katzenberg Says; Hasn’t Yet Reached Out To Taylor Swift To Endorse “Decent” Joe Biden

    Jeffrey Katzenberg is a man known for choosing his words very carefully most of the time, and tonight the WndrCo boss was pretty candid when it came to Donald Trump and Joe Biden. “I’ve known Donald Trump for 50 years,” Katzenberg told a well-heeled West Hollywood crowd on Sunday of first meeting the former president …

  • Kristi Noem Killed Her Dog—Then Ruined This GOP Fundraiser

    Mandel Ngan/GettyA GOP fundraiser in Colorado where Kristi Noem was supposed to speak has been scrapped because of threats triggered by the revelation that she shot a dog she “hated” years ago.In a statement posted to social media, Jefferson County Republican Party Chair Nancy Pallozzi said the group thought “the timing was perfect” when the South Dakota governor agreed to appear at the May 4 event just before her book’s publication.But then The Guardian reported that the book contains Noem’s bi

  • Pentagon races to prop up Ukraine's hard-fighting 47th Mechanized Brigade that's exhausted, report says

    Trained by NATO instructors, the 47th Brigade all-volunteer unit is one of Ukraine's powerhouse brigades.

  • Sen. Mark Kelly: Kari Lake’s Glock Comments ‘Could Get People Killed’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesSen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) raised the alarm over GOP senate hopeful Kari Lake’s suggestion that voters “strap on a Glock” to prepare for the election season, saying it has the potential to incite violence.“It’s dangerous,” Kelly told Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press. “What Kari Lake said could result in people getting hurt or killed.” Mark Kelly on Kari Lake's incendiary rhetoric: "Kari Lake has never been elected to anything. I don't expect he

  • How Western Sanctions Are Strangling Putin’s Arctic Gas Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s fortress economy has proved remarkably resilient to an onslaught of Western sanctions. Two years after the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, it continues to fund a costly war and to prop up President Vladimir Putin. Most Read from BloombergTruce Talks Drag as Hamas Hits Israel Crossing in Deadly AttackBuffett Praises Apple After Trimming It, Drops Paramount StakeFrance’s Macron Calls for Reset of Economic Ties With ChinaTreasury Rally Risks Running Into a $125 Billion Brick

  • Lara Trump Slammed Over 'Immensely Stupid' Election Lawsuit Claim

    The former president's daughter-in-law wants to disenfranchise some Americans who vote by mail.

  • Gallows Humor and Talk of Escape: Trump’s Possible Return Rattles Capital

    WASHINGTON — It has become the topic of the season at Washington dinner parties and receptions. Where would you go if it really happens? Portugal, says a former member of Congress. Australia, says a former agency director. Canada, says a Biden administration official. France, says a liberal columnist. Poland, says a former investigator. They’re joking. Sort of. At least in most cases. It’s a gallows humor with a dark edge. Much of official Washington is bracing for the possibility that former Pr

  • 'Gestapo Administration': Trump Likens Biden White House To Nazis In Wild Attack

    The former president went after prosecutors before making his comparison to the secret police force of Nazi Germany at a private RNC donor event.

  • RNC’s Lara Trump Tells Fox News That Republican Party Doesn’t Want Votes Counted Past Election Day | Video

    The Republican National Committee has filed lawsuits in key battleground states to stop mail-in ballots from being counted later The post RNC’s Lara Trump Tells Fox News That Republican Party Doesn’t Want Votes Counted Past Election Day | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Democrat Hakeem Jeffries steps up as House Republicans roast Johnson

    As the Democratic minority leader in a Republican-controlled House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries' influence is normally limited. That is because the chamber's embattled speaker, Republican Mike Johnson, is expected to need the support of Jeffries' opposition Democrats to fend off an effort by hardline members of his own party to topple their second party leader in just eight months. A small band of hardline Republicans made history in October when they ousted their speaker from the role for the first time ever, setting off a messy weeks-long leadership fight that brought the chamber to a halt.

  • Israel attacks Rafah after Hamas claims responsibility for deadly rocket attack

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Three Israeli soldiers were killed in a rocket attack claimed by Hamas armed wing, near the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, where Palestinian health officials said at least 19 people were killed by Israeli fire on Sunday. Hamas's armed wing claimed responsibility on Sunday for an attack on the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza that Israel said killed three of its soldiers. Israel's military said 10 projectiles were launched from Rafah in southern Gaza towards the area of the crossing, which it said was now closed to aid trucks going into the coastal enclave.