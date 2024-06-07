Macron calls for high turnout to avoid ‘mistakes’ of Britons who didn’t vote against Brexit

Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance party is facing a humiliating debacle in the June 9 vote, according to polls - Jacques Witt/Shutterstock

Emmanuel Macron called on voters to avoid the mistakes of Britons who failed to cast a ballot against Brexit and turn out in high numbers in Sunday’s European Parliament election.

The French president warned that low turnout would hand power to the hard-Right, leading to mass migration, weakened protection against future pandemics and a damaged European Union.

Mr Macron, who has been attending the 80th anniversary of D-Day, intervened in the campaign in a last-ditch attempt to ward off a predicted rout for his Renaissance party against Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (Rassemblement National, RN).

“Come on, go vote on June 9, it is very important. I say this because I always think back to our British friends who did not go to vote on Brexit day. Not going to vote is leaving the future of our continent and our country to others,” he said.

Voting will “help France be stronger in Europe and to help Europe be stronger in protecting France”, he insisted.

“If France sends a very big far-Right delegation, if other big countries do this, Europe could be blocked.”

The Macron camp has repeatedly warned that the EU is in “mortal danger” and that a vote for Ms Le Pen’s RN party is a vote for “Frexit” by stealth as while she no longer wants to leave the EU, the bloc would cease to function if her party got its way.

Many French voters think differently.

Mr Macron warned that low turnout would hand power to the hard-Right, leading to mass migration and weakened protection against future pandemics - Jacques Witt/Shutterstock

The French president’s Renaissance party is facing a humiliating debacle on the June 9 vote with Jordan Bardella, Ms Le Pen’s candidate, on around 32 per cent in polls and Valérie Hayer, Mr Macron’s candidate, on half that score.

Finishing far behind Mr Bardella would be a huge setback for the president.

Rivals have blasted Mr Macron for exploiting the 80th anniversary of D-Day for domestic political gain by hogging the media limelight in the run-up to the vote.

François-Xavier Bellamy, the Republicans Party candidate, accused the president of using the “Normandy landing beaches to stage this absurd battle that has no relevance in Europe”.

Mr Macron’s camp says it’s normal that he speaks out about the importance of European unity at such a historic occasion marking the defeat of bellicose nationalism and decades of peace on the continent.

Mr Macron said he had “reached a moment when I want to convince” the French and to “spur them” into voting for more European integration.

By way of argument, he insisted that a Europe blocked by the hard-Right would lead to more, not less illegal immigration due to a lack of a joined-up EU approach.

“If tomorrow you have the far Right with a blocking minority in Europe, in the face of the illegal immigration we are suffering, you will no longer have laws that protect us because they believe in a nationalist response and not a European one,” he said.

The RN wants to restrict freedom of movement in the Schengen area to EU nationals and ban it for foreigners, even if they are legally resident.

In his interview, Mr Macron also hit out at hard-Right parties’ historic pro-Russia stance, warning that France and Europe could expect the “Sputnik vaccine” in the event of a new Covid-style pandemic if nationalists had their way.

Instead of a “Europe of vaccines”, he said such parties would “give you chloroquine or the Sputnik vaccine” produced by Russia but widely seen as ineffective.

Mr Macron is not the first member of his camp to brandish Brexit as a bugbear during the campaign.

Last week, Gabriel Attal, his prime minister, warned: “Don’t be like the British who cried after Brexit.”

“When you say you are not going to respect the rules of the single market anymore, not pay France’s dues and stop respecting most of the treaties, the reality is that we are no longer in the EU,” he told RTL.

Mr Attal referred to recent UK polls showing that, if there was a repeat of the 2016 referendum on EU membership, Britain would vote to stay.

“A large majority of British regret Brexit and sometimes regret voting for something that was negative for their country,” he said.

Painting a bleak picture of post-Brexit Britain, the prime minister said there was “more illegal immigration than ever” and “massive economic problems”.

“France will not be stronger by being alone,” he said.

On the contrary, Mr Bardella on Thursday warned against voting for Mr Macron.

“If (he) isn’t very far behind the National Rally list, he’ll feel like he’s growing wings and will accelerate” his unpopular reforms.