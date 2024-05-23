Macron calls for ‘peace, security’ on visit to riot-hit New Caledonia

France's president held a flurry of meetings with local representatives in the restive Pacific territory of New Caledonia on Thursday, urging calm after deadly rioting, and vowing thousands of military reinforcements will stay in place to quell the "unprecedented insurrection".

Emmanuel Macron arrived in the capital Noumea after a 24-hour flight seeking ways to end more than a week of looting, arson and clashes that have left six people dead and hundreds injured. The unrest erupted over a French voting reform plan that indigenous Kanaks say will dilute their voice.

As he exited the plane at Tontouta International Airport, the French leader told reporters his "absolute priority" is "a return to peace, calm, security".

He was expected to spend about 12 hours on the ground.

France has ruled New Caledonia since the 1800s, but many indigenous Kanaks still resent Paris's power over their islands and want fuller autonomy or independence.

Voting reform plans have "breached the contract of trust" with Paris, said Victor Gogny, president of New Caledonia's senate – a consultative body that weighs in on issues affecting Kanaks.

