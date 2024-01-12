Macron demands ‘revolutionary’ cabinet as he makes PM’s ex-partner foreign minister

Stéphane Séjourné, the new French foreign minister, arrives at the Elysée Palace for his first cabinet meeting - TERESA SUAREZ/EPA-EFE/SHUTTERSTOCK

Emmanuel Macron has urged his new cabinet to be “revolutionaries” after appointing the former partner of his new prime minister to a top role in government.

“I don’t want ministers who administer, I want ministers who act,” the French president told the first cabinet meeting since this week’s reshuffle, seen as a bid to kick-start his flagging second term, hobbled by the lack of an absolute majority in parliament.

“I don’t want managers, I want revolutionaries,” he said, likening the slimmed down cabinet to France’s 15-player rugby team.

One of the surprises was Mr Macron’s pick of new foreign minister. Stéphane Séjourné, an MEP and secretary-general of Mr Macron’s Renaissance party, takes over from the low-profile Catherine Colonna, 67, a former ambassador to London and career diplomat.

Mr Séjourné, 38, one of Mr Macron’s closest lieutenants who has never held a ministerial post, was in a civil union with Gabriel Attal, France’s first openly gay prime minister.

In a parting shot at the lack of parity in the new government, Ms Colonna said: “Equality between women and men must also be expressed in the heart of sovereign power.”

Mr Attal is believed to have entered a civil partnership in 2019 with Mr Séjourné, who declared his union with Mr Attal to the state authority for transparency in public life that year.

Gabriel Attal, France's first openly gay prime minister, is believed to have entered a civil partnership with Mr Séjourné in 2019 - LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP

Le Monde newspaper published a long feature on the pair in 2021 calling them one of France’s top power couples.

While Mr Attal has talked freely about his sexuality, Mr Séjourné has declined to ­discuss their relationship publicly.

It was assumed they were still an item until Mr Attal’s staff told Le Figaro newspaper after his appointment that he and Mr Séjourné “have not been a couple for two years now”.

After his ex-partner’s appointment, Mr Séjourné simply said: “We need his talent to advance our political commitments.”

The biggest reshuffle surprise was Mr Macron’s decision to hand the coveted culture portfolio to Rachida Dati, 58, who served as justice minister in Nicolas Sarkozy’s conservative administration 15 years ago.

Ms Dati’s predecessor Rima Abdul Malak angered Mr Macron last month when she joined the outcry against Gérard Depardieu, the actor accused of sexual assault, while the president was defending him against what he called a public “lynching”.

Ms Dati, the daughter of a Moroccan bricklayer and Algerian housewife, has kept a high profile as an MEP and pugnacious leader of the conservative Republicans opposition party in the Paris council.

She polls as France’s fourth-favourite politician, two places behind Mr Attal.

According to Le Monde, Ms Dati made as a condition of her appointment receiving backing from the Macron camp to run for mayor of Paris in 2026, as part of an alliance with the Republicans and the presidential coalition. Mr Macron is reportedly convinced Ms Dati – who is close to his wife, Brigitte – is the only person who can wrest the capital from the Left.

Eric Ciotti, the Republicans national leader, said that Ms Dati would be thrown out of the party after her defection.

Her nemesis, current Socialist Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, wrote laconically: “I wish the people involved in culture good luck, given the ordeals they’re about to go through.”

Ms Dati’s appointment was seen as a nod to Mr Sarkozy, who was Ms Dati’s mentor and remains close to Mr Macron despite recent criminal convictions. His influence is such that one critic called the new cabinet Sarkozy IV.

The opposition pointed out that Ms Dati, who is also mayor of the Left Bank 7th arrondissement, is under criminal investigation on potential corruption charges for a €900,000 (£773,000) payment she received from the Renault company, allegedly for lobbying in the European parliament.

Her name has also been cited in an investigation into accusations of the kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and torture of a French-Algerian lobbyist, which are in particular aimed at PSG football club president Nasser al-Khelaïfi. She has denied any wrongdoing.

“An indictment is not a conviction,” said Mr Attal on French television on Thursday.

Beyond the surprises, there was little change in the new Macron government. Finance minister Bruno Le Maire, interior minister Gérald Darmanin, justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti and defence minister Sébastien Lecornu remained in place.

“Macron has managed to make a spectacular show with a team that at its core looks very much like the previous one,” conservative daily newspaper Le Figaro wrote.

Catherine Vautrin, another former Sarkozy supporter, will head a super-ministry spanning health, labour and solidarity.

There was disquiet in some quarters that Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, the current sports minister, has also been put in charge of education and youth just months ahead of the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Sophie Vénétitay, the head of SNES-FSU, the major middle and high school teachers’ union, said Ms Oudéa-Castéra would be a “part-time minister” on one of the most sensitive briefs in government.

