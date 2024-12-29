Macron’s former heritage tsar denounces his ‘God’-like decision to replace Notre-Dame windows

French artist Claire Tabouret has been selected to create new stained glass windows - STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN

Emmanuel Macron’s former heritage tsar has denounced the president’s “God”-like decision to replace 19th-century stained glass windows that survived the fire in Notre-Dame with contemporary ones.

Stéphane Bern, Mr Macron’s former heritage adviser and a presenter of popular history documentaries, blasted the president’s decision saying the €4 million euros earmarked for the new windows would be better spent elsewhere.

“But hey, it’s the president’s wish. So what the president wants, God wants, I guess!,” he told regional daily Ouest France.

Mr Bern is the latest to add his voice to a chorus of disapproval over the plan to remove six windows installed by architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc in 1844 in the chapels on the south side of the medieval church.

Notre Dame’s 2019 blaze caused massive damage to the Gothic masterpiece, which has just been reopened to the world after a huge reconstruction effort costing around €800 million.

While the spire, parts of the vaulted roof and medieval beams went up in smoke, Viollet le-Duc’s stained glass was not damaged in the fire.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with Stephane Bern - JEAN-CLAUDE COUTAUSSE

However, Mr Macron decided that while almost all of the monument would be restored to its former glory in identical fashion, he favoured adding a “contemporary gesture” to “leave a trace” of the fire in the restored building.

He went on to champion the idea of adding contemporary stained glass windows.

Days after this month’s reopening ceremony, attended by various world leaders and heads of state, it was announced that the French artist Claire Tabouret had been chosen from a shortlist of eight to design the new windows depicting Pentecostal scenes.

The 43-year-old figurative artist, who lives in Los Angeles, submitted designs showing scenes of people in prayer in red, turquoise, yellow and pink. She will work with master glassmakers at the Atelier Simon-Marq, a glass workshop founded in Reims in 1640, to recreate the drawings in glass.

Mr Bern said: “I have nothing against Claire Tabouret or contemporary stained glass... But I am in favour of them when the old ones are destroyed or damaged. You can’t remove stained glass windows that are listed as historic monuments.

Emmanuel Macron wants to put the stamp of the 21st century on Notre Dame - SARAH MEYSSONNIER

“Why does the state set itself free from the rules it imposes on others? Just because the president wants it that way?”

In July, the national committee for heritage and architecture at France’s ministry of culture unanimously opposed the plan to remove Viollet-le-Duc’s windows, prompting one artist to withdraw his designs from the competition.

The Académie des Beaux-Arts has also expressed reservations, saying last year that it hoped that “other locations, starting with the North Tower, will be considered for this commission for contemporary stained glass”.

However, the plan, expected to cost more than €4 million (£3.3 million), has the approval of the President, the archbishop of Paris, Laurent Ulrich, and the church authorities.

Didier Rykner, a French journalist, art historian and founder of the La Tribune de l’Art heritage website, has described the planned replacement as “totally ludicrous”. He has launched a petition against the plan that has almost 250,000 signatures.

Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in 2019 - GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT

“The president has decided on his own, without any regard for the heritage law or Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, to replace the stained glass windows in six out of the seven chapels on the south aisle with contemporary creations, after organising a competition,” it reads.

“The stained glass windows in Notre Dame designed by Viollet-le-Duc were created as a coherent whole. It is a genuine creation that the architect wanted to be faithful to the cathedral’s gothic origins. Who gave the head of state a mandate to alter a cathedral that does not belong to him, but to everyone?

“Emmanuel Macron wants to put the stamp of the 21st century on Notre Dame de Paris. Perhaps a little modesty would be preferable.”

The French heritage association Sites & Monuments has threatened legal action if the plan to remove Viollet-le-Duc’s windows goes ahead.

Mr Bern expressed confidence that a raft of appeals would block the plan.

“I don’t think we’re anywhere near these stained glass windows being installed,” he said.