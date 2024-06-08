Macron is hosting Biden for a state visit as the two leaders try to move past trade tensions

Chris Megerian, Zeke Miller And Sylvie Corbet
·5 min read

PARIS (AP) — President Joe Biden is being feted by French President Emmanuel Macron with a state visit Saturday as the two allies aim to show off their partnership on global security issues and move past trade tensions.

Biden and Macron attended ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday and met separately the following day with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris. The leaders both used those engagements used to underscore the urgent need to support Kyiv's fight against Russia's invasion.

But Macron and Biden have often chafed at the pace of support for Ukraine, especially as the United States, by far the largest contributor to Kyiv's defense, was forced to pause aid shipments for months while congressional Republicans held up an assistance package.

The state visit began with a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, including a wreath-laying at France's tomb of the unknown soldier, and a military parade along the Champs-Élysées leading to the Élysée Palace, where the two held official meetings and were delivering public statements. Later, there is a state dinner at the palace for Biden and his wife, Jill.

“Proud to be here," Biden said at the Arc de Triomphe. "A great honor.”

Biden hosted Macron in December 2022 at the White House for the first state visit of his presidency as the COVID-19 pandemic receded.

Jill Biden flew back to Paris aboard a U.S. government plane after spending Friday in Delaware to support their son, Hunter Biden, who is standing trial on federal gun charges.

As the president's trip draws to a close, the far right is likely to emerge as one of the biggest winners in Sunday's European Parliament election while Macron’s pro-European Union movement is flagging.

A top French official said Macron and Biden have a friendly and warm relationship and stressed that the U.S. president is spending five days in France, reflecting the importance he attaches to the visit. The official spoke anonymously, in line with customary practices for Macron's office.

The official said the U.S. presidential campaign was not a factor in the discussion.

Macron hosted then-President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee this year, for Bastille Day in 2017, and he came to Washington for a state visit in 2018 before their relationship soured.

U.S. and French officials said Ukraine would be at the top of Saturday's agenda, but the centerpiece of the weekend event would be the strength of the alliance, fortified at Normandy 80 years ago, but with roots far deeper.

“It's probably a good thing for us to remember that we didn’t win our independence either without some foreign help or foreign assistance, specifically from France,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Friday.

Max Bergmann, a former U.S. State Department official who leads Europe research at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the U.S.-French relationship is strong despite occasional disagreements.

“There’s always tension in Franco-American relations because the French try to do stuff," he said. "They’re bold, they throw up proposals, and that leads to some friction when we push back.”

For example, he said, France proposed putting Western trainers on the ground in Ukraine, leading to questions of whether this is “really giving Ukraine a major, tangible benefit” or has the “potential to be escalatory and dangerous.”

Regarding Macron, Bergmann said, “he’s the one that pushes the boundaries and throws up ideas.”

Kirby said the two leaders would have an announcement Saturday on deepening maritime law enforcement cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. They also were to discuss economic and climate challenges.

While praising the Biden administration’s commitment to supporting Ukraine, Macron said earlier this year that Europe must become “capable of defending its interests, with its allies by our side whenever they are willing, and alone if necessary," arguing the continent should rely less on the U.S. for its own defense.

He also warned Western powers against showing any signs of weakness to Russia as he repeatedly said that sending Western troops into Ukraine to shore up its defense should not be ruled out.

The leaders were also set to discuss their efforts to bring about a cease-fire to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, as the U.S. and Israel await Hamas' response to a Biden-promoted cease-fire proposal that would allow a surge of humanitarian assistance into the territory.

Macron is expected to raise U.S. trade practices that he has often criticized, including the Inflation Reduction Act, which favors American-made climate technology such as electric vehicles. Macron said the U.S., like China, has "decided not to respect the rules of global trade” by shoring up protections and subsidies while Europe’s industry remains open and is stuck in overregulation.

The French official said Europe has to defend European interests, after watching the U.S. do the same with its own, but said Macron hopes to find a mutually acceptable outcome.

Gary Hufbauer, nonresident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said trade with China is a sticking point between the U.S. and Europe, particularly France. The U.S. has been more eager to restrict trade, particularly regarding technology.

Biden is also moving toward tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and batteries, which could affect European cars that include Chinese parts.

Overall, Hufbauer said, “Europe wants to maintain much more trade with China than the U.S. wants.”

Chris Megerian, Zeke Miller And Sylvie Corbet, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Biden marks 80th D-Day anniversary in Normandy

    President Joe Biden marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day by honoring the bravery of the American World War II veterans who stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, alongside U.S. allies, as he tied Allied efforts against Nazi Germany to their front against Russia's war in Ukraine. The president called Russia's Vladimir Putin a "tyrant bent on domination," and hailed the courage of Ukrainian troops for "never backing down."

  • Zelenskiy says it's for Ukraine to determine his legitimacy, not Putin

    Presidential elections in Ukraine were supposed to take place this spring, following Zelenskiy's five-year term of office. The constitution says the president serves until a newly elected one takes office.

  • Putin says Russia does not need to use nuclear weapons for victory in Ukraine

    ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Russia had no need to use nuclear weapons to secure victory in Ukraine, the Kremlin's strongest signal to date that Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two will not escalate into a nuclear war. Since Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February 2022, he has said on several occasions that Russia would use such weapons if necessary to defend itself - comments the West says are nuclear sabre-rattling. Asked at the plenary session of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum by moderator Sergei Karaganov, an influential Russian analyst, if Russia should hold a "nuclear pistol to the temple" of the West over Ukraine, Putin said he did not see the conditions for using such weapons.

  • D-Day: President Zelenskyy welcomed in Paris for second day of commemorations

    Ukraine's President was due to meet with US President Biden as Kyiv’s army endures its hardest days of fighting since the early weeks of the war.

  • Ukraine's president meets Macron in Paris to secure more military aid

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on his fourth visit to France since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

  • UN adds Israel to global list of offenders that harm children

    United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has added Israel’s military to a global list of offenders that have committed violations against children, his spokesman confirmed on Friday.

  • Biden aide raises possible increased deployments of U.S. strategic nuclear weapons

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States may have to deploy more strategic nuclear weapons in coming years to deter growing threats from Russia, China and other adversaries, a senior White House aide said on Friday. Pranay Vaddi, the top National Security Council arms control official, made his comments in a speech on "a more competitive approach" to arms control that outlined a policy shift aimed at pressing Moscow and Beijing to reverse rejections of U.S. calls for arsenal limitation talks.

  • Permission to win: Ukraine needs more from Biden than weapons to defeat Russia, according to experts

    Last week, Biden gave limited permission for Ukrainian forces to fire back at Russians attacking Kharkiv from just across the border with United States' weapons, but the administration has been emphatic that it still opposes strikes on key military targets elsewhere on Russian territory. "It should not be construed as a shift away from our broader policy that we don’t encourage or enable U.S. weapons to be used against targets inside Russia," a U.S. official said. Zelenskyy has been vocal about the importance of using long-range Western weapons, like the U.S.-provided Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), against military targets in Russia.

  • 15 Office Affair Stories That Are Downright Chaotic, Juicy, And Shocking

    "Two years later, we're still sneaking around with each other. I know I need to let him go, but I'm in love."

  • UN will declare that both Israel and Hamas are violating children's rights in armed conflict

    UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. secretary-general will tell the Security Council next week that both Israel and Hamas are violating children's rights and leaving them exposed to danger in their war to eliminate each other.

  • Dr. Phil’s Description Of Donald Trump During Their Interview Has Folks Thinking... What?!?

    While the former president agreed with Phil McGraw’s assessment, critics online certainly did not.

  • Judge in Trump hush money trial flags Facebook post claiming juror spoke about case

    The judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial in New York made the parties aware Friday of a post to the court system’s Facebook page. Judge Juan Merchan said the comment, now labeled as one week old, responded to a routine court system notice, posted on May 29, 2024, regarding oral arguments in the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division unrelated to this proceeding.

  • Trump Felony Would Mean Loss Of Secret Service, Perks Under Democratic Bills

    Two Democratic House members introduced their legislation before Trump’s trial and subsequent conviction in New York.

  • ‘Well, Surprise!’ CNN Supercut Exposes Pattern Of Donald Trump’s Broken Promises

    One of the former president’s most-repeated claims was busted in Abby Phillip’s montage.

  • Republican group pushing back on Trump immunity claim in $2M campaign

    A group called Republicans for the Rule of Law launched a $2 million ad campaign Friday pushing back on former President Trump’s claim that he has absolute immunity from being prosecuted for his actions surrounding the 2020 presidential election. The advertisements feature 25 conservatives explaining why they favor the rule of law over absolute immunity.…

  • Putin’s Wartime Central Banker Tells Him What He Doesn’t Want to Hear

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has cycled through ministers and battlefield generals since he first invaded Ukraine a decade ago. Through it all, one constant has been Elvira Nabiullina, a central bank governor he can’t do without.Most Read from BloombergReal Estate Investors Are Wiped Out in Bets Fueled by Wall Street LoansBehind ‘Suicide Squad,’ the Year’s Biggest Video-Game FlopVietnam Tycoon Sentenced to Death Faces New Charges: MediaBillionaire-Friendly Modi Humbled by Indi

  • Clarence Thomas Acknowledges Taking Lavish Trips Paid For By Republican Billionaire

    The Supreme Court justice's annual financial disclosure was released Friday.

  • Anatomy of a Smear Campaign: Why Trumpworld Said Biden Pooped Himself

    The 2024 campaign hit another new level of absurdity on Thursday, but as one Trumpworld strategist put it, “This is how it’s gonna be: 2016 on steroids.”It all started with “S p r i n t e r F a m i l y,” a pseudonymous X account whose posts about President Joe Biden have been debunked numerous times by the news agency AFP.The account also appears to be the first major one on the platform formerly known as Twitter to share a video showing Biden reaching for a chair in such a way that, within hour

  • Haberman weighs in on Trump revenge threats: ‘He is not in a happy place’

    New York Times political correspondent Maggie Haberman said she believes retribution against his political enemies is “very much a focal point” for former President Trump, whom she covers extensively, following his conviction in the Manhattan hush money case. CNN’s Phil Mattingly questioned Haberman Friday on Trump’s likely state of mind after he was found guilty…

  • Trump vows to reverse Biden's order clamping down on illegal border crossings

    Donald Trump said Thursday he would reverse US President Joe Biden's order clamping down on illegal border crossings, in his first campaign event since becoming a convicted felon. The expected Republican Party nominee also threatened to impose tariffs on countries that do not stem the flow of migrants into the United States, as he seeks to make electoral capital on an issue polls show resonates with voters.Asked by an audience member at an event in the must-win state of Arizona what he would do