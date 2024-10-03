Macron hosts Francophone leaders in bid to boost French influence

President Emmanuel Macron hosts the "Francophonie" summit this week in a bid to bolster French clout in a conflict-ridden world, in particular Africa. Chad President Mahamat Idriss Deby, an ally of France and regular visitor to Paris, will be a prominent guest, as will Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

President Emmanuel Macron this week hosts dozens of leaders of French-speaking countries for a summit he hopes will help boost French influence in a world beset by crises, in particular Africa.

The leaders will gather Friday and Saturday for the "Francophonie" summit, the first time the event has been held in France for 33 years. Macron is also holding bilateral talks with several top guests on Thursday.

France's sway in Africa has been badly eroded by successive coups in Mali in 2021, Burkina Faso in 2022 and Niger in 2023 which saw Paris-friendly governments replaced by juntas who cosied up to Russia.

One of Macron's key guests at the summit will be Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who is himself facing a political crisis after seeing off two no confidence votes in as many weeks.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Mauritanians slam curbs on linguistic diversity as President Ghazouani seeks reelection

French-Lebanese author Amin Maalouf to head Académie Française language watchdog

New museum in France explores rich diversity of French language