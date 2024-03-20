Macron launches major police operation to end Marseille drug wars

French President Emmanuel Macron has promised an "unprecedented operation" against drug trafficking in the southern port city of Marseille.

He made the comments on Tuesday during a surprise visit to the city, which has been beset by gangland killings.

According to press reports, the operation will require the mobilisation of thousands of police deployed on a weekly basis to end a crisis that has eroded security in Marseille and damaged its reputation.

Other cities will also benefit from police security.

Macron began his visit with a walkabout in the northern district of La Castellane, telling residents – in what has been one of the worst hit areas – that the operation will last several weeks.

"The goal is to try to destroy the networks and the traffickers and to make those people who make your life impossible go away," he said.

Pre-Olympics Crackdown

Daily Le Figaro reported that 4,000 police officers would be mobilised every week in Marseille and the surrounding areas.

Some 170 "targets" have been identified.

The turf war for control of lucrative deal-making points hit new highs in 2023, with 49 people killed – mostly in drug-related murders – and 123 people injured.

The campaign by the French authorities comes after the alleged leader of a major drug gang from Marseille was arrested in Morocco last week.



