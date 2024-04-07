Macron leads tribute to victims of Nazi raid on Jewish orphanage on 80th anniversary

French President Emmanuel Macron will on Sunday mark 80 years since Nazi forces raided a Jewish orphanage in the southeast of France and sent almost all its occupants to extermination camps.



A handful of former residents of the orphanage in the village of Izieu are to attend the ceremony headed by Macron, one of a string of events he is leading this year as France marks eight decades since the key penultimate year of World War II.

On April 6, 1944, the 44 Jewish children aged four to 12 then hosted in the orphanage were rounded up by the Gestapo with their seven instructors, also Jewish.

The raid was carried out on the orders of Klaus Barbie, the notorious Nazi known as the "Butcher of Lyon". Barbie fled to South America after the war but was extradited from Bolivia to France in 1983 and in 1987 was sentenced to life imprisonment on charges of crimes against humanity. He died in prison in 1991.

"The memory I have of the war is above all our survival," Waysenson told AFP.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Family of celebrated French WWII veteran Léon Gautier refuses the commercialisation of his legacy

France inducts Resistance hero Manouchian into Panthéon

Historian debunks claims that Coco Chanel served in the French Resistance