Macron live: French president faces calls to resign as PM Barnier stands down after losing no confidence vote

France’s president Emmanuel Macron is facing growing calls to resign, as prime minister Michel Barnier is set to step down on Thursday in a growing political crisis.

Mr Barnier will become the shortest-serving French prime minister in modern history after opposition parties ousted his government in a historic no-confidence vote.

His administration is the first to be forced out by such a vote in more than 60 years, with the trigger being a clash over the country’s budget for next year. A majority of 331 voted in support of the motion to remove him; a minimum of 288 was needed.

Opposition parties tabled the motion after Mr Barnier controversially used special constitutional powers to force through a budget without a vote. The former Brexit negotiator was only appointed by Mr Macron in September.

It also further weakens the standing of Mr Macron, who precipitated the ongoing crisis with an ill-fated decision to call a snap election in June. Mr Macron, who faces growing calls to resign, has a mandate until 2027 and cannot be pushed out.

Key Points

Michel Barnier loses no-confidence vote in fresh crisis for Emmanuel Macron

Watch live as PM arrives at Elysee Palace to tender his resignation

Watch live: French prime minister Michael Barnier arrives at Elysee to tender resignation

09:34 , Andy Gregory

Watch live as French prime minister Michael Barnier arrives at the Elysee to tender his resignation:

Watch: French prime minister Michael Barnier arrives at Elysee to tender resignation

Emmanuel Macron faces calls to resign after Barnier ousted

09:34 , Andy Gregory

The ousting of Michel Barnier further weakens the standing of president Emmanuel Macron, who precipitated the ongoing crisis with an ill-fated decision to call a snap election in June.

Mr Macron, who faces growing calls to resign, has a mandate until 2027 and cannot be pushed out – yet he faces growing calls for his resignation.

“The main culprit for the current situation is Emmanuel Macron,” French far-right leader Marine Le Pen told TF1 TV late on Wednesday.

“The dissolution [of parliament in June] and censorship [of the government] are the consequence of his policies and of the considerable divide which exists today between him and the French.”

Barnier seen heading to Elysee Palace

09:26 , Andy Gregory

French prime minister Michel Barnier has been seen heading to the Elysee Palace this morning, where he is expected to hand in his resignation to president Emmanuel Macron.

French TV stations broadcast images of Mr Barnier's car heading over to the Elysee on a rainy Thursday morning in the French capital.

Following his move to force through a Budget including €60bn of tax rises and spending cuts, far-right and leftist parliamentarians voted to topple Mr Barnier’s government, plunging France into its second major political crisis in six months.

(AFP/Getty)

French PM Michel Barnier loses no-confidence vote as government collapses in fresh crisis for Macron

09:14 , Tom Barnes

Michel Barnier has become the shortest-serving French prime minister in modern history as opposition parties have ousted his government in a historic no-confidence vote – which hands president Emmanuel Macron a fresh political crisis.

Mr Barnier’s government is the first to be forced out by such a vote in more than 60 years, with the trigger being a clash over the country’s budget for next year. A majority of 331 voted in support of the motion to remove him; a minimum of 288 was needed.

Opposition parties tabled the motion after Mr Barnier controversially used special constitutional powers to force through a budget without a vote. The former Brexit negotiator was only appointed by Mr Macron in September.

French government collapses after historic no-confidence vote in crisis for Macron