Macron to name new French prime minister after Borne resigns

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday was expected to name a new prime minister in a long-awaited cabinet reshuffle to reboot the final three years of his presidency.

After days of intense behind-the-scenes manoeuvring, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigned Monday evening, with Education Minister Gabriel Attal, 34, emerging as the favourite to succeed the 62-year-old.

If appointed, Attal would be France’s youngest ever and first openly gay prime minister.

A source close to Macron said the announcement would come Tuesday morning.

The absence of the swift announcement fuelled talk that heavy-weight government figures might be involved in intense bargaining over Attal.

However sources close to those said to be behind the tensions, including Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, vehemently denied this.

The reshuffle comes ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris and European parliament elections this summer where Macron’s centrist forces risk defeat at the hands of the far-right under Marine Le Pen.

‘Fragile as ever’

Commentators see the reshuffle as essential to relaunch Macron’s centrist presidency for its last three years and prevent him becoming a “lame duck” leader after a series of crises.

But a source close to the government said that Attal was now the favourite.

