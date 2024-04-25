Macron to outline vision for independent, 'stronger Europe' in keynote speech

French President Emmanuel Macron will outline Thursday his vision for a stronger Europe, pushing EU members to be less dependent on the United States but also hoping to boost his party's flagging campaign in EU elections.

Macron is returning to the same themes of a speech he gave in September 2017 months after taking office at the same location -- the Sorbonne University in Paris -- but in a context that seven years on has been turned upside down by Brexit, Covid, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Macron champions the concept of European strategic autonomy in economy and defence, arguing that Europe needs to face crises like Russia's invasion of Ukraine without relying on the United States.

He is also, after Brexit and the departure from power of German chancellor Angela Merkel, often seen by commentators as Europe's number one leader.

But his party is facing embarrassment in June European elections, ranking well behind the far-right in opinion polls and even risking coming third behind the Socialists.

"To continue moving towards a more sovereign and more powerful Europe... the president will deliver his views for the future of Europe," the French presidency said.

The speech comes with the European Union drawing up its new strategic agenda for 2024-2029.

"Europe accelerates in times of crisis so it's a good moment to make suggestions," said a French presidential official asking not to be named.

"It would be a real earthquake if the president's majority came third" in the European elections, said political scientist Bruno Cautres.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Scholz, Macron and Tusk affirm unity on Ukraine after ground troops rift

French Senate rejects EU-Canada free-trade agreement

French farmers may stage more protests in coming weeks, union boss says