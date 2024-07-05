Macron’s pensions nemesis tipped as France’s next PM

Laurent Berger was described as the man "holding a political gun to Mr Macron's head" during the pensions row

The union chief who led the fight against Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms is being touted as France’s potential next prime minister.

Laurent Berger, a former head of the CFDT civil servants union, could lead an alliance of Left-wing and centrist parties to keep Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) out of power after France’s elections on Sunday.

Polls suggest that the populist Right RN will fall short of an absolute majority in the vote, meaning the largest grouping in parliament could be formed by her opponents.

Mr Berger’s selection would convey a stinging rebuke to Mr Macron, after the pair repeatedly clashed over Mr Macron’s raising of the state pension age from 62 to 64.

Mr Berger was described as the man “holding a political gun to Mr Macron’s head” as he whipped up public fury against the policy, describing it as “cruel” and “unfair”.

The 55 year old is the latest figure to emerge as a potential candidate for prime minister after Mr Macron pitched French politics into chaos by calling the snap poll after suffering a heavy defeat in the European elections.

If the polls are accurate and the RN falls short of a majority, Jordan Bardella, the 28-year-old party chairman and Ms Le Pen’s protege, has ruled out becoming prime minister in “cohabitation” with Mr Macron.

An Ipsos Talan poll on Friday predicted the RN would win 170-205 seats, a big increase from the current 89 but well below the 289 threshold.

The Left-wing alliance is on course to reap 145-175 seats with the Macron camp 118-148. Way behind are the conservative Republicans, on 57-67 seats.

Speculation is rife that Socialists, Communists and Greens could forge a “republican front” with Mr Macron’s depleted centrist camp and centre-Right MPs from the Republicans party who have not joined forces with Ms Le Pen.

The Leftist France Unbowed, which is part of a wider Left-wing alliance called New Popular Front and whose figurehead is Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the ex-Trotskyite firebrand, has ruled out joining such a “republican front”.

This has given rise to questions over who could lead such a heterogeneous coalition.

Jean-Luc Melenchon has ruled out joining the 'republican front' - EMMANUEL DUNAND/GETTY IMAGES

Raphael Glucksmann was also considered for the position - MANON CRUZ/REUTERS

Raphael Glucksmann, a former journalist who came third in European Parliamentary elections on June 9 ruled out going for the top government job but mooted Mr Berger as his preferred candidate.

“I think there is a figure from civil society who is capable of appeasing, who is the antithesis of the current president, who will not play with the institutions, who will reconcile the French, who will carry a project of social justice and ecology. Yes, I’m thinking of Laurent Berger,” he said.

Mr Berger, who now works for the private sector, has publicly declined the idea but his name remains high on the list along with a “centre-Left technocrat”, according to Thomas Legrand, a prominent political analyst.

“I think the centre of gravity of this republic front will be the centre-Left. The prime candidate could be the Left-wing equivalent of Jean Castex, a Right-wing civil servant Mr Macron picked for prime minister who was deeply respected.

“Equally it could be Laurent Berger, someone who can bring a lot of people together over a wide political spectrum with a very weak majority.

“The idea will be to get past the Olympic Games and bring back some stability with some measures like a rise in the minimum wage and law and order measure for the Right. To calm things down, wait a year, and dissolve parliament once again.”

In 2023, Emmanuel Macron raised the legal retirement age from 62 to 64 - SAMUEL BOIVIN NURPHOTO/GETTY IMAGES

Mr Berger backed Mr Macron’s first ill-fated pension reform, which would have radically overhauled the pay-as-you-go system with a universal points-based one that the CFDT dubbed “fair” and “positive”.

However, mass protests and Covid put paid to that bill in 2019. During his 2022 re-election, Mr Macron instead promised a new, less ambitious reform, whose headline measure was to raise the official retirement age from 62 to 64.

While it may sound modest, Mr Berger vociferously called it “brutal” and “unfair”

When asked about the prospect of Ms Le Pen’s party taking power, he called the RN “the France of fear not the France of solutions and even less the France of fraternity”.

‘The will of the people’

Other names in the mix are outgoing prime minister Gabriel Attal, Mr Mélenchon’s Leftist rival François Ruffin (who has left his LFI party), Carole Delga, the region president of Socialist Occitanie, or even François Hollande, the ex-president.

Another figure who has come to the fore is Marine Tondelier, 36, the head of the Greens (Les Écologistes), a member of the New Popular Front (NFP) Left-wing alliance.

Known for her trademark green jacket, Ms Tondelier, who was instrumental in creating the NFP, has played down suggestions she could take the top government job, telling BFM TV this week: “Let’s not play the third round too soon.”

Ms Tondelier has been dubbed the “other Marine” as she began her political career as a municipal councillor in the former-mining constituency of Hénin-Beaumont, northern France, a fiefdom of Marine Le Pen.

She has toned down the radicalism of the French Greens, going so far as to express sympathy with citizens who find limiting their environmental impact a “hassle”.

However, some question her legitimacy given the Greens poor performance in this month’s European elections, in which they scored a paltry 5.5 per cent.

Ms Le Pen has slammed attempts to cobble together a wide alliance against her party she said was “by those who want to hold on to power against the will of the people”.

With the prospect of a hung parliament higher than ever, Mr Attal, the prime minister, on Friday said the current government was prepared to remain in place “for as long as takes” until a new one was ready.