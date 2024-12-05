Who will Macron pick to replace Barnier? Runners and riders to become France’s prime minister

Emmanuel Macron is looking for a new prime minister after MPs ousted Michel Barnier in a no confidence vote on Wednesday.

Lawmakers from Left and Right tabled the motion after Mr Barnier forced through his budget without a vote.

Mr Barnier, a Macron ally who became prime minister barely three months ago, will become the shortest-serving prime minister in modern French history when the president approves his resignation.

President Macron is due to address the nation at 7pm GMT on Thursday.

Sébastien Lecornu was approached in early 2024 as a potential prime minister but President Macron finally handed the post to Gabriel Attal. Brigitte Macron, with whom he regularly speaks, is reportedly a fan.

However, according to L’Opinion he has three faults: he’s a Macroniste, considered a traitor by his original conservative political family (Les Républicains) and is appreciated by Marine Le Pen’s National Rally. Mr Lecornu had a discreet dinner meeting with Ms Le Pen earlier this year, say reports, in an apparent bid to sound out her position on any future government.

On Thursday, Mr Lecornu insisted he was “not a candidate for anything” and had not even raised the subject with President Macron during their trip this week to Saudi Arabia.

But he appeared to suggest a deal could be struck with Socialist MPs, a party that had given France “two presidents”, to form a wider coalition.

“Everything must be done to get the Socialists to detach themselves” from their current alliance with the hard-Left France Unbowed party, the LFI of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, he said.

A three-time presidential candidate, François Bayrou was named justice minister by Mr Macron when he took the presidency in 2017.

He resigned the same year when the legal case was opened against him but has remained a key behind-the-scenes ally of the president.

He was personally acquitted of any wrongdoing earlier this year, with the judge ruling he was owed the “benefit of the doubt”.

A tireless self-promoter, those close to the president’s historic ally believe that the “alignment” of the planets may be propitious, if Mr Macron chooses a political heavyweight.

Last week, Mr Bayrou met with Elysée Secretary General Alexis Kohler, seen as significant given that the pair have rarely been on speaking terms.

For his supporters, the centrist could convince at least some Socialists not to back a no-confidence vote against his future government while at the same time not being an irritant for Marine Le Pen’s National Rally. Bills would be negotiated on a case by case basis among willing parties.

Bernard Cazeneuve, a former member of the Socialist Party, has the advantage of being respected by both the Right and Left.

“Could he now help Emmanuel Macron navigate his second term through a crisis?,” asked Le Monde.

At odds with Mr Macron since his former government colleague launched his presidential bid – Mr Macron was Hollande’s economy minister before resigning to run for president in 2016.

Mr Cazeneuve’s appointment would confirm that Mr Macron is prepared to enter a “cohabitation” in which he would have even less say in the affairs of government.

However, he is seen as beyond the pale by the Socialists’ current parliamentary allies, Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s France Unbowed party, and Marine Le Pen’s National Rally.

He would also need the support of some conservative Republicans MPs to survive, which is far from a given.

François Baroin has been in various top governmental posts as former interior and finance minister for the Republicans and has strong links with provincial France as former president of the French mayors association. He has good relations with the Socialists and the National Rally are not averse to him either.

“He’s very interested, that’s for sure, and has made this plain,” an Elysée source told Le Parisien.

Other possible choices

Other options are Bruno Retailleau, the outgoing hardline interior minister, who would gain support from the National Rally but scare off any Socialists, and Mr Macron’s former industry minister and current deputy parliamentary speaker Roland Lescure.

There is also talk of a technical government run by ex-EU commissioner and head of French audit chief Pierre Moscovici or Francois Villeroy de Gala, head of the Bank of France.