Macron’s plan to copy Westminster with PMQs faces fierce criticism

Gabriel Attal (left), France's youngest-ever prime minister, has been touted as a potential presidential contender when Emmanuel Macron bows out in 2027 - LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

Emmanuel Macron is seeking to emulate Westminster’s Prime Minister’s Questions in a move opponents say is designed to raise the profile of his new government leader.

Currently, the French parliament has two “questions to the government” sessions in which MPs grill ministers who answer depending on the dossier.

From April 3 parliament will test-drive a different format for five weeks in which 34-year-old Gabriel Attal, France’s youngest-ever prime minister, will answer 10 questions from each group in the National Assembly once a week in a format “inspired by the House of Commons in the United Kingdom”, according to Le Monde.

The newspaper cited a source close to Yaël Braun-Pivet, the parliamentary speaker, as saying the shake-up was designed to “boost interest” in the little-watched questions to the government session.

At present the French parliament has two 'questions to the government' sessions in which MPs grill ministers who answer depending on the dossier - EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

A gifted speaker and debater, Mr Attal has reportedly been tasked with being a de facto opposite number to Jordan Bardella, the hard-Right National Rally’s candidate for the European Parliament elections, whose party is ahead in the polls.

Mr Attal, who was previously education minister, has also been touted as a potential presidential contender when Mr Macron bows out in 2027 after two successive terms, the maximum in France.

Opposition groups slammed the changes, with Left-wing parties and Greens saying it appeared tailor-made to raise his profile.

Cyrielle Chatelain, the president of the Green group, said: “I fear that it will end up as a kind of Attal show.”

Jean-Jacques Urvoas, the former Socialist justice minister, now a professor of law at the University of Brest, warned: “This system puts the prime minister in the limelight and wipes out the ministers.”

Mr Attal is a gifted speaker and debater - EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

Mr Macron’s centrist and centre-Right allies also expressed reservations.

Jean-Paul Mattei, the president of the centrist MoDem group, said it reflected a “very vertical vision” of power and “limits the ability of MPs to question ministers” who are often better placed to answer technical questions.

Story continues

“Even if he’s brilliant, Gabriel Attal won’t be able to answer everything,” said Mr Mattei.

Criticism for the new questioning has also come from within Mr Macron’s own party, with Marc Ferracci, the vice president of the Renaissance group, saying: ”I’m not sure it’s the prime minister’s role to answer the most technical questions.”

Sylvain Maillard, the president of the Renaissance group, added: “The idea is for this to be a very political session. If MPs use it to ask extremely technical questions, it won’t be of any use.”

A definitive format for the new version of the questions to the government sessions is due to be decided in early July.