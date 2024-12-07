Macron: rebuilding of Notre-Dame shows what ‘great nations can achieve’

Emmanuel Macron last night said the epic reconstruction of Notre-Dame showed that great nations could achieve “the impossible” as its bells rang out at the re-opening ceremony of the cathedral before 40 world leaders.

The French president extended the “gratitude of the French nation to all those who saved and rebuilt” the Gothic masterpiece ravaged in a fire in April 2019 that destroyed its spire and saw parts of the vaulted ceiling of the world-renowned edifice collapse.

Mr Macron told leaders and dignitaries, including Prince William, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, that Notre-Dame was a symbol of fraternity that a fractured world would do well to emulate.

“We have rediscovered what great nations can do: achieve the impossible,” he said. “This cathedral is a happy metaphor for what a nation is and what the world should be,” said the French president who was behind the ambitious plan to rebuild the stricken cathedral in record time.

After a mammoth £800 million reconstruction effort involving 2,000 craftsmen working night and day, the bourdon of Notre-Dame, the only bell not to be melted down after the French Revolution, rang out.

A ring of steel had been formed around Paris with police expecting around 2,900 people to gather in or near the cathedral, and 44,000 spectators on the Left Bank of the Seine, where a giant screen had been set up.

Some 6,000 police officers, gendarmes and military personnel were mobilised. Access points to the riverside near the cathedral were, meanwhile, cut off.

Ukraine’s Zelensky was the only leader to receive applause as he entered the medieval church whose “dazzling” blond stone has been beautifully restored, along with its stained glass, vaulted ceilings and grand organ.

“You look so beautiful,” Mr Trump told Brigitte Macron, French first lady, as he entered Notre-Dame’s forecourt under rainy skies, following a friendly embrace with Mr Macron. The pair had met earlier at the Elysée Palace with Mr Zelensky in a meeting deemed a diplomatic coup for Macron, seated next to the US president-elect inside.

Jill Biden attended on behalf of outgoing US president Joe Biden, with their daughter Ashley.

Leaders were not the only invitees. The master craftsmen who made it all possible were out in force.

The reopening ceremony offered Mr Macron welcome relief and praise after a nightmare week on the domestic front after the government of Michel Barnier, the prime minister he appointed only three months ago, was brought down in a no-confidence vote.

The pair met on the forecourt and shook hands, looking stern.

Like the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games in July, the weather gods were not kind to the French capital as storm warnings meant that the pre-ceremony sequence slated to take place in a marquee in the forecourt had to be moved inside the cathedral.

Once leaders were seated, the bourdon bell tolled as Mr Macron stood outside with his wife and Anne Hidalgo, Paris mayor.

Dressed in a cope of green, red, yellow and blue, Archbishop Laurent Ulrich knocked on the cathedral’s great door three times with a crozier made from a beam of the roof structure that survived the fire.

“Brothers and sisters, enter now Notre-Dame. It is she who brings us together. It is she we love. It is she who accompanies us on our path to peace.”

The three invocations were addressed to Our Lady, both the cathedral and the Virgin Mary and evoked faith, charity and hope – the three theological virtues.

The cathedral, which had been silent, then “responded” by resounding once again with a hymn of praise, Psalm 121 sung by the Choir of Notre-Dame de Paris and a motet by Henryk Gorecki, the Polish composer.

A moving film was broadcast on the fire that shocked the world and the terrible moment the 19th spire came crashing down, followed by the reconstruction process that united so many craftsmen to restore the cathedral to its original form.

In an emotional highpoint of the night and to rapturous applause and a standing ovation, the Paris fire brigade whose heroics saved Notre-Dame from almost certain collapse entered the cathedral as a giant “Merci” was projected onto the outer walls of the cathedral.

“It’s a moment of great joy and pride shared with all those present this evening who are watching us,” said General Arnaud de Cacqueray, the Paris fire brigade chief, beforehand.

The film was followed by a classical duo by the French brothers Renaud and Gautier Capuçon, respectively star violinist and cellist.

In a move that may cause controversy among staunch secularists in France, Mr Macron delivered his speech inside the cathedral. He was due to do so outside, out of respect for the separation between state and church but bad weather put paid to that plan.

Addressing the throng, Mr Macron said: “The bells of Notre-Dame that have accompanied our history are ringing again.”

He added that “yet we might never have heard that voice again”, had it not been “saved by the bravery” of the firemen.

Mr Macron thanked the thousands of donors from around the world after “the dizzying discovery that Notre-Dame de Paris could disappear and that our cathedrals are mortal too”.

He added: “We have chosen to take the plunge, the will, the course of hope. We decided to rebuild Notre-Dame de Paris even more beautifully in five years.

“Notre-Dame tells us that our dreams, even the boldest ones, are only possible through the will of each individual and the commitment of all.”

A message was read out on behalf of Pope Francis, thanking the firemen and all those who saved and rebuilt the cathedral and blessing all present, saying he hoped the reopening was a “prophetic sign of the renewal of the church in France.”

He also called on the cathedral to “open wide” its doors and not charge millions of expected visitors, a move that was at one point mooted.

Archbishop Ulrich then blessed the great organ, which survived the blaze but needed a massive clean-up job, to “awaken”. It duly thundered through the dazzling cathedral.

The ceremony was followed by a televised concert, pre-recorded on Friday night due to the bad weather forecast.