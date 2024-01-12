Macron’s reshuffle tilts French cabinet to the right ahead of EU elections

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday replaced his foreign minister but maintained other key figures in their posts, in a reshuffle that tilted his cabinet to the right and leaves all the top ministries in the hands of men.

The reshuffle followed the appointment this week of 34-year-old Gabriel Attal as prime minister, a move which Macron hopes will give his presidency new momentum.

The secretary general of Macron’s Renaissance party Stephane Sejourne, 38, was named foreign minister in place of Catherine Colonna, although other key ministers including Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire kept their posts.

With Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu also staying, this leaves all the top ministries in the hands of men, following the departure earlier this week of Elisabeth Borne as prime minister.

Sejourne was in a civil partnership with Attal, France’s first openly gay prime minister, but their relationship is now believed to be over.

Rachida Dati, 58, a justice minister under the former presidency of Nicolas Sarkozy and member of the right-wing opposition Republicans party, was named culture minister in a surprise appointment.

Attal said he’ll fulfil Macron’s promise to cut taxes for the middle class, though he wouldn’t be tied into a timetable.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

French PM Attal's new cabinet maintains key defence, interior ministers

France's new PM Attal to choose cabinet as Macron eyes political reset

Azerbaijan tells Paris not to ‘intervene’ over Frenchman’s arrest as tensions run high