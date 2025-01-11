Macron revives plans to build memorial for victims of terrorism

France’s plans to build a national memorial for victims of terrorism – originally shelved due to budget cuts – are back on track, President Emmanuel Macron has promised. The project’s proposed location on a World War II memorial site, however, remains a point of contention.

France has suffered more deadly terror attacks since 2012 than any other EU country.

In 2018, three years after the deadly November 2015 attacks that claimed 130 lives, Macron vowed to honour victims by creating a museum to put their stories "at the heart of our memories".

The €95 million memorial, set to open in Suresnes, west of Paris, was designed as a tribute to all victims of terrorism, in France and abroad.

The museum’s opening had been planned for 2027, with €10 million already spent on its development. But in December, it was abruptly axed "for financial reasons" amidst budget cuts under Michel Barnier’s government.

Barnier was ousted shortly after in a vote of no confidence.

Victims' associations denounced the decision as “brutal” and “incomprehensible”.

“It’s good news for all the victims of terrorism... to see the state keep its word,” Russo added.

Place of remembrance



