Macron says he will work with whoever wins US election

STORY: "I've always had the same philosophy, I take the leaders that people give me. And I commit to France's service and to its interests, to dialogue with whomever" said Macron.

Trump, who faces a battery of federal and state criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, is leading the field of Republican presidential candidates for the November 2024 ballot.

Macron had an up and down relationship with Trump over the four years they were in power at the same time.

He initially adopted a more conciliatory tone with Trump, whom he called a" friend" and even invited him to dine at the Eiffel Tower on Bastille Day.

But as the years passed, policy decisions on climate, taxation and Iran in particular caused friction between the former president and his European allies.

Macron once even said his phone calls with Trump and other world leaders were just like sausages: better not explain what's inside.