Macron vows to stay until 2027 and says new PM will be appointed in coming days

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to stay in office until 2027 and announced that he will name a new prime minister within days following the resignation of ousted Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

Mr Macron came out fighting on Thursday after a historic no-confidence vote at the National Assembly left France without a functioning government.

He laid blame at the door of his opponents on the far right for bringing down Mr Barnier's government.

"They chose disorder," he said.

The president said the far right and the far left had united in what he called "an anti-Republican front" and stressed: "I won't shoulder other people's irresponsibility."

He said he'd name a new prime minister within days but gave no hints who that might be.

While he was critical of his political opponents, Mr Macron also acknowledged his own "responsibility" in the chaos shaking French politics and alarming financial markets.

French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on monitors in a control room at AFP headquarters (AFP via Getty Images)

He revisited his decision in June to dissolve parliament, which led to an election that produced a hung parliament.

"I do recognise that this decision wasn't understood. Many people criticised me for it. I know many continue to criticise me for it," he said. However, he argued, "I believe it was necessary" to let French voters speak.

Earlier in the day, Mr Macron "took note" of Mr Barnier's resignation, the Elysee presidential palace said.

Mr Barnier and other ministers will be "in charge of current affairs until the appointment of a new government," the statement said.

The no-confidence motion passed by 331 votes in the National Assembly, forcing Mr Barnier to step down after just three months in office—the shortest tenure of any prime minister in modern French history.

The new prime minister "will be charged with forming a government of general interest representing all the political forces — that commit not to vote a no-confidence motion," Mr Macron said.

The priority will be to pass a budget law for 2025, he added.

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier reacts after he delivered a speech during a debate on two motions of no-confidence against the French government (REUTERS)

Mr Macron tore into lawmakers who brought Mr Barnier's government down, accusing them of pursuing their own political interests.

He noted that the vote came with the end-of-year holidays just around the corner.

"Why did lawmakers act this way? They're not thinking of you, of your lives, your difficulties," he said. "They're thinking of just one thing: the presidential election — to prepare it, to provoke it, to precipitate it."

But Mr Macron said he'd see out the 30 months still left in his second and last term as president.

Mr Macron faces the critical task of naming a replacement capable of leading a minority government in a parliament where no party holds a majority.

Yaël Braun-Pivet, president of the National Assembly and a member of Macron's party, urged the president to move quickly.

"I recommend he decide rapidly on a new prime minister," Ms Braun-Pivet said on Thursday on France Inter radio. "There must not be any political hesitation. We need a leader who can speak to everyone and work to pass a new budget bill."

The process may prove challenging. Mr Macron's administration has yet to confirm any names, though French media have reported a shortlist of centrist candidates who might appeal to both sides of the political spectrum.

Mr Macron took more than two months to appoint Mr Barnier after his party's defeat in June's legislative elections, raising concerns about potential delays this time.

The no-confidence vote has galvanised opposition leaders, with some explicitly calling for Mr Macron's resignation.

"I believe that stability requires the departure of the President of the Republic," said Manuel Bompard, leader of the far-left France Unbowed party, on BFM TV Wednesday night.

Marine Le Pen has warned that ‘the pressure on the President of the Republic will get stronger and stronger’ (AFP via Getty Images)

Far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen, whose party holds the most seats in the Assembly, stopped short of calling for Mr Macron's resignation but warned that "the pressure on the President of the Republic will get stronger and stronger."

Mr Macron has dismissed such calls and ruled out new legislative elections.

The French constitution does not call for a president to resign after his government was ousted by the National Assembly.

"I was elected to serve until 2027, and I will fulfil that mandate," he told reporters earlier this week.

The constitution also says that new legislative elections cannot be held until at least July, creating a potential stalemate for policymakers.