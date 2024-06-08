Macron welcomes Biden to state visit in France

STORY: :: French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden for a state visit

:: Paris, France

:: June 8, 2024

The two men, fresh from commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day, share a warm relationship despite past tensions over a submarine deal with Australia.

The U.S. president's motorcade drove down the Champs Elysees Avenue and stopped at France's war monument the Arc de Triomphe, where Joe and Jill Biden received a grand welcome ceremony, next to the Tomb of the Unknown soldier.

The French army choir gave a rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner" and "La Marseillaise", and Biden and Macron greeted army veterans and joined senior officials from both countries.

Escorted by French guards on horseback, the leaders then drove down a sunny Champs-Elysees, en route to the Elysee presidential palace where they will discuss policy issues and attend a dinner.

Biden and Macron are also expected to discuss strengthening NATO, and both have pledged their countries' support for Ukraine, though they have not agreed yet on a plan to use frozen Russian assets to help Kiev. A U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday the United States and its G7 partners were making progress on that.