Macron welcomes Nigerian president as he seeks to boost Africa ties

NEWS WIRES
·1 min read
France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) welcomes his Nigerian counterpart Bola Tinubu for their meeting at the Élysée palace on November 28, 2024.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed President Bola Tinubu to the Élysée palace on Thursday, the first state visit by a Nigerian leader in more than two decades. Paris is seeking to expand its influence on the continent to include English-speaking nations after former colonies Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso cut ties with France and veered towards Russia.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Thursday began a two-day visit to France, with both sides seeking increased economic cooperation and Paris looking to boost ties in English-speaking Africa following a series of setbacks with former allies on the continent.

French President Emmanuel Macron greeted his counterpart at the historic Invalides memorial complex, with the first official state visit by a Nigerian leader in more than two decades.

The two national anthems rang out in the courtyard of one of Paris's landmarks, kicking off a visit focused on encouraging economic partnerships between France and Africa's most populous country.

Macron has sought a "renewal" between Paris and Africa since his 2017 election and after military coups and changing attitudes lessened France's influence on the continent.

The trip is "an opportunity to deepen the already dynamic relationship between France and Nigeria", Macron's office said.

"France's leading trading partners in Africa are not French-speaking", said Togolese economist Kako Nubukpo.


