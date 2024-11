Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade interrupted by pro-Palestinian protest

People protest during the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City - Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted the Macy’s Thanksgiving day parade in New York.

New York City police said they arrested 21 people after protesters sat down on the parade route with Palestinian flags and a “Don’t Celebrate Genocide” banner.

Opponents of Israel’s war in Gaza also interrupted last year’s parade.

Footage showed police clearing the route with relative ease to make way for a giant Ronald McDonald float. As the protesters were removed they were heard shouting “free Palestine” and “thousands of innocent children”.

The chaos, in pictures

Police officers detain protesters during the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City - Reuters/Brendan McDermid

Ronald McDonald looms as a protester is detained - AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Police officers clash with protesters during the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City - Reuters/Brendan McDermid

Owing to the wet weather, paradegoers wore ponchos and stood under umbrellas as they watched the usual lineup of giant balloons, floats and star-studded performances.

The latest edition of the annual holiday tradition featured new Spider-Man and Minnie Mouse balloons, zoo and pasta-themed floats, an ode to Big Apple coffee and bagels, performances from Jennifer Hudson, Idina Menzel and Kylie Minogue, and more.

The lineup was a far cry from the parade’s initial incarnation a century ago, which featured floats showing scenes from Mother Goose, Red Riding Hood and the Wolf, Miss Muffet and the Spider, and other fairy tales.

As in 1924, there are plenty of marching bands and clowns, followed by the grand finale of Santa Claus riding through Manhattan and ushering in the holiday season.

This year’s parade featured 17 giant, helium-filled character balloons, 22 floats, 15 novelty and heritage inflatables, 11 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups, award-winning singers and actors, and the WNBA champion New York Liberty.

Other highlights included reality TV star Ariana Madix, hip-hop’s T-Pain, country duo Dan + Shay, The War and Treaty, The Temptations, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Broadway veteran Lea Salonga, and “Glow” actor and Macy’s spokesperson Alison Brie.

“The work that we do, the opportunity to impact millions of people and bring a bit of joy for a couple of hours on Thanksgiving morning, is what motivates us every day,” said Will Coss, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade executive producer.

The parade began at 8.30 am on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and ended 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) away at around noon at Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street, which serves as a stage and backdrop for performances.

The parade airs on NBC with hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker and streams on the network’s Peacock service. Carlos Adyan and Andrea Meza will host a Spanish simulcast on Telemundo.