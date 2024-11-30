Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Hits New High, Most-Watched Entertainment Program Since 2020 Oscars

NBC’s presentation of this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade delivered 31.3 million total viewers across all platforms, up 10% from last year to mark a new all-time high audience for the event.

With 23.6 million viewers watching on NBC during the live telecast (from 8:30 am to 12 pm ET), the parade stands as the most watched entertainment show on linear television since the February 2020 Academy Awards on ABC.

In the coveted 18-49 demo, the parade score a 5.4 rating, making it the highest-rated linear telecast since the December 2021 New Year’s Rocking Eve special on ABC.

Streaming hours on Peacock were up 26% compared to last year’s parade.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that annually marks the beginning of the holiday season,” executive producer Will Coss said in a statement. “Macy’s is honored to bring this iconic experience to life and create moments of inspiration and joy through world-class entertainment that only we can deliver for our customers and the nation.”

Following the parade, The National Dog Show Presented by Purina retained 12.2 million viewers across all platforms, up 5% from last year to deliver its best audience since 2020.

Come Thanksgiving night, the Sunday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers delivered 26.6 million viewers across all platforms.

