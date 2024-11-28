Macy Thanksgiving Parade live updates: Float order and routes as Billy Porter and Cynthia Erivo set to perform

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has kicked off Thursday morning in New York City with a steady rain that added ponchos and umbrellas to the lineup of balloons, floats and highly anticipated star-studded performances.

Jennifer Hudson, Idina Menzel and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo are on the bill to take the stage, following a show by Kylie Minogue.

The Australian pop icon gave a short medley of her hits outside the Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street in Manhattan, including tracks Padam Padam and Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.

The annual holiday tradition features new Spider-Man and Minnie Mouse balloons, zoo and pasta-themed floats, an ode to Big Apple coffee and bagels, a far cry from the parade’s initial incarnation a century ago, which featured floats showing scenes from Mother Goose, Red Riding Hood and other fairy tales.

This year's parade features 17 giant, helium-filled character balloons, 22 floats, 15 novelty and heritage inflatables, 11 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups, award-winning singers and actors, and the WNBA champion New York Liberty.

