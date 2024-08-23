Macy's opens new mini store

Reuters

TORONTO (Reuters) -TD Bank on Thursday reported its first loss in over two decades after setting aside an extra $2.6 billion to cover expected fines from U.S. regulators which have been probing weaknesses in Canada's second-largest lender's anti-money laundering (AML) controls. TD said late Wednesday that it would sell part of its 12.3% stake in U.S. brokerage Charles Schwab to help offset the impact of the fine, for which it had already provisioned $450 million in the prior quarter. "Although this is a large amount, we remain well- capitalized... I am confident we are doing all the right things to manage through this," TD CEO Bharat Masrani wrote in a memo to staff, seen by Reuters, after reporting quarterly earnings.