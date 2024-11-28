Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 performances: Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo, more stars

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is back for another year, and the stars are celebrating.

The 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returned on a rainy Thursday for the annual holiday event on the streets of New York City. Continuing at its new start time at 8:30 a.m. ET, 30 minutes earlier than in some previous years, the parade features fan-favorite balloons like the Pillsbury Doughboy and Bluey as well as new balloons like Minnie Mouse and Spider-Man.

Billy Porter opened the show with a lively rendition of "Ease on Down the Road" from the musical "The Wiz," before "Today" show anchors and parade hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker kicked off the balloon and float festivities. The start of the parade teased performances and appearances from Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo and T-Pain.

"Rain or shine, you have to get out there," said Jimmy Fallon, joining the "Today" anchors from the parade route and rocking sunglasses despite the dreary day. "It is the best holiday. … It's raining but everyone is still out here cheering!"

Stay tuned for details about all of the performances and celebrity appearances:

Revelers gather as rain falls before the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 28, 2024, in New York City.

Who will perform at this year's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Billy Porter and Erivo are just some of the stars set to help ring in the holiday.

Here are all the celebrities scheduled to make float appearances during the parade's broadcast:

Jennifer Hudson

Kylie Minogue

Billy Porter

Loud Luxury

Cynthia Erivo

Cole Escola

Bishop Briggs

Kylie Cantrall

Chlöe

Dan + Shay

Dasha

Jimmy Fallon & The Roots

Coco Jones

Walker Hayes

Ariana Madix

Joey McIntyre

Idina Menzel

Natti Natasha

T-Pain

Rachel Platten

Lea Salonga

The Temptations

The War and Treaty

Alex Warren

Sebastián Yatra

Charli D'Amelio

Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia

Billy Porter on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in California on Dec. 6, 2022.

Billy Porter opens Thanksgiving parade

Porter opened the show with a lively rendition of "Ease on Down the Road" from the musical "The Wiz," an early nod in the morning's festivities to "The Wizard of Oz" and the story's resurgence in the new movie musical and box-office smash "Wicked."

The "Pose" star donned a monochromatic muted teal ensemble for his performance look, after Alison Brie helped to open and introduce the start of the parade.

Alicia Keys, left, and Maleah Joi Moon attend opening night of Broadway's "Hell's Kitchen."

'Hell's Kitchen' Broadway cast

The cast of Alicia Keys' "Hell's Kitchen" Broadway show performed "The Gospel" from the stage musical and the show's version of "Empire State of Mind," the singer's rousing New York anthem with Jay-Z.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 performances: Cynthia Erivo, more