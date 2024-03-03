Mad Men's Christina Hendricks lands next TV role

Andrew Toth - Getty Images

Mad Men star Christina Hendricks has been added to season three of comedy drama Hacks.

The comedy drama starring Jean Smart as failing comic Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbeinder as her reluctant partner and writer Ava Daniels, recently released a trailer confirming the release date of its third season – which has added six stars to its cast (via Variety).

Hendricks, who appeared in Mad Men as Joan Harris for all seven of its seasons, will join Hacks as a guest star alongside Mad About You's Helen Hunt, Back to the Future's Christopher Lloyd, Scandal's Dan Bucatinsky, Clean Slate's George Wallace and Oppenheimer's Tony Goldwyn.

The official synopsis for season three reads as follows: "A year after parting, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Hannah Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles."

Its recent trailer teased a reunion between the pair – laced with the show's trademark friction.

Viewers have seen a sneak peek at Ava warning Deborah that some of her new comedic material has been "ruffling some feathers".

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo and Lorenza Izzo are all reported to be returning to the show for season three, as well.

The supporting cast is filled out by Jane Adams, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo.

Season two of Hacks received 17 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Smart, which she won for the second year in a row.



Hacks will return for its third season with two new episodes on Thursday, May 2 on Max.





