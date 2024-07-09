MADACC drops adoption fees down to $4 amidst overflow crisis

Local Journalism Initiative
"What it is, is dogs coming from all across Western Canada, mostly probably here. Sometimes they come in from the States and it's a show for confirmation. So, it's a matter of every dog has a breed standard. The judge is judging against a breed standard," said Georgena Graham, president of the Lakeland Kennel and Obedience Club. The show was a testament to breeders' dedication to maintaining breed standards. "As breeders, we strive to breed the best that we can breed to the breed standard, as fa