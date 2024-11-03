Madagascar's master artisans sail through time to revive lost ships

In the rigging workshop, four artisans carefully tighten and secure the ropes that support the nine sails they sewed last week for the "Soleil Royal" model. The miniature is now ready to be carefully packed and shipped by air to its new owner.

In a small workshop on the outskirts of Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo, a team of master artisans is keeping maritime history alive by crafting detailed models of famous ships. For three decades, craftsmen at "the Village" have been creating museum-quality models of vessels that once ruled the waves.

From the Bounty to the Soleil Royal and Superbe, these legendary ships – which once carried admirals, merchants and kings across the world's oceans – are now recreated in exquisite detail by the Village's 30 skilled model makers.

With his scraper in hand, Rafah Ralahy meticulously smooths the hull of the Soleil d'Orient, a 17th-century French merchant vessel that belonged to the French East India Company.

His fingers glide over the rough wood, searching for imperfections.

"My work is about being completely faithful to the plan. At each stage, we make adjustments to ensure the model we create is identical to the ship designed centuries ago," says Ralahy, his eyes fixed on the enormous plan spread across his workbench.

Across the room, Tovo-Hery Andrianarivo shapes the balustrades of an 18th-century warship's sterncastle, his chisel moving with careful precision.

Like most of his colleagues, Andrianarivo brings three decades of experience to his craft.

"I love my job because it's art. I'm proud to see our models travel around the world," he explains.

The Village is more than a workshop – it's a clan. Its employees come from about 15 different families living in the same neighbourhood.



