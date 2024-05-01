Madame Web confirms Netflix release date

Netflix has confirmed that Dakota Johnson's superhero movie Madame Web will be available to stream later this month.

Following its theatrical release earlier this year, the streaming site has now confirmed the film will be available to watch from May 14th, 2024 in the USA (via What's on Netflix).

So far the film is only scheduled to appear on the US version of the streaming platform due to a distribution deal with Sony. There's no confirmed release window for Netflix UK yet, however the movie is likely to drop at some point in the future.

In the meantime Madame Webb is currently available to buy or rent digitally for UK viewers on Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store for £19.99 or 15.99 respectively.

Starring Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Adam Scott, Zosia Mamet and Mike Epps alongside Johnson in the Spider-Man spin-off.

The movie has gone on to be a box office failure, taking just $17.6 million in its opening the weekend.

The movie also set another unwanted record alongside the low figures and critical reviews, currently sitting at just 12% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing, after 243 reviews.

Despite the backlash, Johnson hasn't ruled out the possibility of returning to the role of psychic paramedic Cassandra Webb given the opportunity.

"There is so much I would like to look at," Johnson told Digital Spy, when asked about the possibility of a sequel. "If they want me to come back, then I will."

Johnson had previously addressed the film's negative backlash, saying she wasn't surprised by the reaction to Madame Web. "Unfortunately, I'm not surprised that this has gone down the way it has," she told Bustle.

"It's so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made... decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it's made by committee."

Madame Web is available to watch on Netflix in the US on May 14th, 2024.

