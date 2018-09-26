One-trick pony not enough to take on Liquid

Madara of Lithium: Madara played Weaver in all three games of a 1-2 loss to Liquid in the Dreamleague Season 10 Qualifiers. He finished with a 29/13/34 overall KDA.



Madara struggled in Game 1 to find the kills that Lithium needed in the late-game. Madara was very slippery all game, but could never close the gap and finish off Miracle's Shadow Fiend in fights. He finished with a 4/4/7 KDA. Madara bounced back and showed off the power of his Weaver in Game 2. His mobility was much more effective this game; as long as he avoided Echo Slam Madara was good to go. He moved around easily in fights, finding quick kills on Liquid's fragile heroes. He finished with an 11/2/21 KDA. Game 3 was another rough one for Madara. He was helpless against Kuroky's Winter Wyvern, both Cold Embrace and Winter's Curse completely shut down Madara's game-plan of skittering around fights picking targets off. He finished with a 4/7/6 KDA.



