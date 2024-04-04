Made in Chelsea confirms returning cast and new members for new season

Channel 4

Made in Chelsea has confirmed the new and returning cast members for its new season.

Ahead of the E4 reality show's 27th season coming to the channel later this month, it has now been revealed who is joining the group – and they have a couple of famous family members.

Jack Taylor is the younger brother of James, who has been part of the cast since 2018. He has become best friends with Freddie Knatchbull, and the pair are considering moving in together in Chelsea.

Sam Vanderpump is the nephew of iconic reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump, and has a special relationship with his famous aunt. Sam owns a brokerage firm and is close friends with Reza.

Channel 4

Related: New dating show from MAFS Australia producers shares first look at cast

Julia Pollard is close friends with Jazz and is given the nickname of 'Muffin' by her friends because of her sweet energy.

Tina Stinnes might be familiar to long-time viewers as she has made appearances on the show in the past, but she's now joining the cast permanently. She co-runs a sustainable swimwear company, and knows the likes of Ruby, Rez and Harvey.

Finally, fashion stylist Zeyno Taylan has been dating Harvey for a few months and has got to know his friends including Tristan and Rez.

The newbies will be joining a group of returning cast members that includes Miles Nazaire, who recently came runner-up in the latest series of Dancing on Ice with pro skating partner Vanessa Bauer.

Sam Prince, Yasmine Zweegers, James Taylor, Maeva D'Ascanio, Harvey Armstrong and Paris Smith are also coming back for another series.

Channel 4

Related: Netflix's The Circle reveals show-first twist with first look at season 6 cast

Also returning are Tristan Phipps, David 'Temps' Templer, Ruby Adler, Lauren Sintes, Emily Blackwell and Reza Amiri-Garoussi.

One cast member not present in the new season is Olivia Bentley, with a spokesperson for Channel 4 confirming last month that she is taking a break from the show to focus on her business, but will be back "later this year".

Story continues

It's already been confirmed that the new season will start on April 15, with an explosive new trailer teasing the drama to come.

Made in Chelsea season 27 premieres on Monday, April 15 at 9pm on E4.





You Might Also Like