‘We made sure all residents have access to county services’: Erie County passes Language Access Act

The New York Times

WASHINGTON — Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the former speaker, had a positive spin on the five days and record-breaking 15 voting rounds it took him to win the gavel in January. “Because it took this long,” he said after the ordeal, “now we learned how to govern.” But as the first year of the 118th Congress draws to a close, the numbers tell a different story — one that doesn’t involve much governing at all. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In 2023, the Republican-led House has