Madeline Gaudreau Says Her Late Husband Matthew Was 'with Me the Whole Time' as She Welcomed Their Son 4 Months After His Death

Matthew and his NHL star brother Johnny were tragically killed in a biking accident on Aug. 29

Even though Matthew Gaudreau wasn't physically there when his wife Madeline gave birth, she says she knew he was watching over her.

After sharing the news that she'd welcomed their baby son Tripp in December, Madeline posted a photo of her hand on her Instagram Stories, which showed her wedding ring, as she was in the hospital.

Although the rest of her body wasn't in the photo, Madeline appeared to be in her hospital bed and hooked up to an IV after giving birth, writing, "Had Matty with me the whole time 🤍🤍🦋🦋🦋."

Madeline's late husband Matthew was tragically killed while biking on Aug. 29 alongside his NHL star brother Johnny.

Madeline Gaudreau/Instagram Madeline Gaudreau in the hospital after giving birth.

Johnny and Matthew were biking on Country Route 551 North just after 8 p.m. when a driver suspected to be under the influence of alcohol attempted to pass another car and fatally hit the brothers, New Jersey State Police told PEOPLE. The driver, Sean M. Higgins, was charged with two counts of death by auto and arrested, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

On Aug. 31, Madeline shared a post on Instagram saying that she will “keep going” for him and their baby boy following his death.

Alongside a photo of the pair wrapping their arms around one another, Madeline wrote, “I have no words. I just miss you. I don’t know my life without you. I have never experienced a pain like this. I am so blessed you choose me to be your wife.. to love me. you are the best thing about me. I know you are watching down in just as much pain as I am looking up. I will keep going for you and our son.”

“I love you so much Matthew,” Madeline concluded the post.

Matthew Gaudreau/Instagram Madeline Gaudreau and Matthew Gaudreau

A second post of the couple holding hands shared on Sunday, Sept. 1, read, “Best 14 years of my life 🤍 I will cherish those years and you for the rest of my life.”

A baby registry in Madeline and Matthew's names listed her due date as Dec. 31, 2024, while Madeline also shared their baby news in an Instagram post back in June.

“Baby Gaudreau Arriving in December 🤍🌈,” Madeline captioned a black-and-white photo of the duo holding hands as a series of ultrasound images of their unborn baby hung out of the back pocket of Madeline’s jeans.

On Friday, Aug. 30, a verified GoFundMe page was set up to support Madeline and Tripp.

"We are heartbroken to share the devastating news that the Gaudreau family has experienced a tragic and unfathomable loss. On August 29, 2024, a car accident took the lives of Matthew and his brother John," the GoFundMe page read.

"In this unimaginably difficult time, we are coming together to support Matthew's wife, Madeline and their growing baby Tripp, and help alleviate some of the financial burdens they now face. Your support will allow them the time to take off work to grieve and heal as a family."

“All donations raised will be transferred directly to Madeline to help pay for funeral expenses and baby Tripp,” the page’s description added.

