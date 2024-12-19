Madison Beer Embraces Lingerie-inspired Trend in Lace-trimmed Slipdress for Princess Polly Holiday Party

Madison Beer rang in the holiday season with Princess Polly on Monday, attending a party hosted by the Australian brand in Los Angeles.

The singer sported one of the affordable label’s designs, the Nourish maxidress in black, embracing the lingerie-inspired trend seen on red carpets in 2024. Featuring white lace trim and a plunging neckline, it retails for $74. Beer added on a gold pendant necklace, hoop earrings and a brown suede handbag, completing her look with Chanel cap-toe heels in a pale nude shade.

Madison Beer outside the Princess Polly holiday party on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles.

Beer wore her dark brunette tresses straightened, while her makeup consisted of smoked-out winged eyeliner, mauve blush and brown lip liner.

The “Silence Between Songs” artist was revealed as the face of Kate Spade New York’s holiday campaign, launched alongside the brand’s 2024 gift guide, earlier this month.

“This Kate Spade New York holiday campaign is about celebrating friendships and those special people in our lives who always show up,” Beer said. “For me, it’s my best friend, Lena. This is a tribute to best friend energy and how we celebrate each other this season.”

This summer, WWD reported on Princess Polly’s plans to expand its number of stores in the U.S. The Gen Z beloved brand opened its first brick-and-mortar at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles last year.

“Our U.S. customers have fully embraced our first Princess Polly store in Los Angeles, and we are excited to expand into new cities on the West and East Coasts,” Eirin Bryett, co-chief executive officer of Princess Polly, told WWD. “True to the Princess Polly identity, the new stores will feature fun and engaging displays and countless must-have looks and styles, evoking an overall sense of boldness and excitement.”

