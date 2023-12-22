'Madness' as Storm Surge Swamps Streets in Hamburg

Storm Zoltan arrived in northern Germany on December 21-22, causing widespread rail disruption, with a surge in water levels on the River Elbe in Hamburg swamping the city’s streets.

A spokesperson for Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) told media on Friday that water levels in Hamburg were 3.33 meters above the average.

Deutsche Bahn, Germany’s national railway, announced disruptions on Thursday evening after several routes across northern Germany were affected by storm damage.

The video shows what the poster called the “madness” on December 22, as bins toppled in the floodwater. Credit: Miniatur Wunderland via Storyful