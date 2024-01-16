Madonna apologises for calling out wrong city during show
During the Queen of Pop's concert in Toronto on Friday, as part of her Celebration Tour, she incorrectly greeted the audience by saying she was in Boston instead of the Canadian city. "Are you ready, Boston?" Madonna asked the crowd before quickly realising her mistake and apologising to her fans. "Are you guys mad at me 'cause I said 'Hello, Boston?' I'm sorry. What kind of f**ked up s**t is that?" the 65-year-old said. "That would be like if you guys were saying, 'Hey, Lady Gaga's playing tonight! I wouldn't like that."