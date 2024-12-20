Madonna Appears to Go Makeup-Free in Her Most Pared-Down Look in Years

The legendary singer, 66, showed off her skin in an up-close Instagram Stories clip

Madonna is taking a quick break from all that glam.

In an Instagram video shared on Thursday, Dec. 19, the legendary singer, 66, is seen getting her hair done. The clip features close-up shots of the star, who appears to be wearing little to no makeup.

While there is clearly a filter on the video giving her the appearance of false eyelashes, Madonna seems to have the left rest of her skin bare. She's also sporting long, blonde hair parted in the middle, and at one point, a hairstylist spritzes it with something.

The music icon doesn't speak in the clip but has it set to her 2005 track "Like It or Not."



Madonna/Instagram Madonna.

The star recently hinted that new music might be coming in 2025.

On Monday, Dec. 16, the "Like a Prayer" singer shared a video montage of her and producer Stuart Price in the studio. In the clip, they dance and write together in the clip while Madonna's boyfriend Akeem Morris, manager Guy Oseary and twin daughters Stella and Estere join her.

"Working on new music with Stuart Price," Madonna captioned the clip.



She added: "these past few months has been medicine for my SOUL. Songwriting and making music is the one area where I don’t need to ask anyone for their permission.. i’m so excited to share it with you."

"Who wants to hear new music in 2025! 🎄🎹🤶🏻" the star concluded.

Madonna's lasgt album, Madame X, was released in 2019. More recently, she embarked on her Celebration Tour in October 2023, making stops in North America, the U.K. and Europe.



Madonna/Instagram Madonna and her twin daughters Estere and Stella.

In November, Madonna shared snaps with all of her six kids — sons Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 24, David, 18, and daughters Mercy, 18, and twins Stella and Estere, 12 — as well as her dad Silvio Ciccone.

"We are born into families and we create our own," Madonna wrote in an emotional caption. "As time goes by I am more and more appreciative of these microcosms of life that Dance around me and teach me lessons every day."

The caption also references the recent deaths of her brother Christopher in October and her stepmom Joan in September.

