Madonna Celebrates ‘Miraculous Recovery’ from Bacterial Infection 1 Year Ago in 4th of July Post: ‘Life Is Beautiful’

The pop icon reflected on her recovery from a serious bacterial infection via Instagram Friday, one year after she was hospitalized

Madonna/Instagram Madonna

Madonna reflected on her "miraculous recovery" from her hospitalization one year ago in an Instagram post shared on Friday

The superstar addressed her recuperation a day after celebrating 4th of July with friends

Last June, the "Material Girl" singer was admitted to the ICU for a "serious bacterial infection"

Madonna is feeling grateful for her restored health as she looks back on her hospitalization last year.

In late June 2023, talent manager and producer Guy Oseary announced on Instagram that the pop star, 65, was in the ICU due to a “serious bacterial infection” she developed days before. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” he wrote. “A full recovery is expected.”

And a full recovery is exactly what happened. Fast-forward one year, and the “Material Girl” singer says she’s thankful for her “miraculous” recuperation following the health scare.



“A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler,” Madonna wrote in an Instagram post on Friday, July 5. “I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year.”

The music icon concluded her post by writing, “Thank you God. Life is beautiful! ♥️🧨🔥,” also adding, “Happy 4th of July!”

Along with Madonna’s touching Instagram caption came a series of photos from her Independence Day celebration, which she spent at New York City’s The Standard, High Line with friends — including photographer Steven Meisel, Luar designer Raul Lopez and singer and collaborator Arca.

Madonna/Instagram Steven Meisel, Madonna and Arca

Madonna first spoke out about her hospitalization in an Instagram post shared on July 10, 2023, five days before she was set to kick off her highly anticipated Celebration World Tour, which was later rescheduled. In it, the “Vogue” artist thanked fans for their "positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement” as she detailed her health incident.

"I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," the singer wrote. "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappointment anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

Madonna/Instagram Madonna celebrates 4th of July at The Standard, High Line in New York City

She added, "My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to rescheduled the North American leg of the tour and to begin the tour in Europe. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M."

Madonna addressed her illness again while performing at a December show in Brooklyn, N.Y., during her world tour, telling the audience she was in "an induced coma for 48 hours” earlier that year.

"There are some very important people in the room tonight that were with me at the hospital. There's one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital,” she shared with the crowd, shouting out her friend. “I don't even remember; I passed out on my bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU ... She saved my life."

Nearly three months before the concert, a source told PEOPLE the superstar was feeling good about launching her tour following her health scare. "She returned to rehearsals last Monday,” they said. “She's so happy to be back onstage and is feeling strong.”

The insider added, “She's working closely with her longtime collaborators, Jamie King and Stuart Price, to put the final touches on the show," also noting that the run of concerts is the icon's "most ambitious tour ever."



Read the original article on People.