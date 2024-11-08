Madonna eats explicit anti-Donald Trump cake after his election victory

She posted a photo of a cake with "F**k Trump" written across the top, and captioned it, "Stuffed my face with this cake last night.” Madonna followed up the photo of the cake with a selfie, over which she wrote, 'Trying to get my head around why a convicted felon, rapist, bigot was chosen to lead our country because he's good for the economy?" Ahead of the election, Madonna endorsed Kamala Harris on her return from a trip to Paris. "Paris was so fun! It was hard to leave, but I had to come home to V.O.T.E. @kamalaharris for President!"